These are the five inventions that drove Bill Gates crazy – Fairwire

November 6, 2023 at 7:37 pm

Bill Gates is one of those names that everyone knows. A brilliant mind, a man of the world and eager to satisfy his endless curiosity, the North American loves to know what is happening in the most remote places on the planet.

Therefore, it is not unusual to look for it in different countries around the world, looking for everything related to innovation and research in the places where things are happening. And that ambition for knowledge forced him to spend a few days in Senegal, a country in the African continent.

And in his blog, according to Infobae, he described how fascinating and inspiring it was to see the achievements that have been made in that country, mainly in relation to public health. This is thanks to effective community work and effective policies. “Since 1992, stunting among children has been halved. Since 2000, infant mortality before the age of five has decreased by 70%,” he commented on his blog.

Additionally, he also highlighted other improvements such as the increase in births in health centers, which has increased from 62% to 80% from 2005 to date. “This data highlights the solid progress that has been made.”

Not everyone can marvel at Bill Gates

Of course, one of the most memorable moments for the Americans was a visit to the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, the leading institute in global health research.

Giant said it is a “multifaceted” facility: Essential for tracking outbreaks in the region, it conducts millions of diagnoses annually, serves as a training center for future health care and biomanufacturing professionals, and is responsible for its Resuming vaccine production.

In addition, he met with leading Senegalese scientists, who have been important in improving the situation in the country. North American “appreciated their commitment and deep knowledge of local communities, and it was enriching to discuss with them their adaptive strategies to face emerging challenges.” For example, with the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020, IPD immediately established a test production facility and is currently expanding this capacity to include other critical tests such as measles and rubella.

Gates’ stay in Senegal confirmed his belief in the power of science and innovation. “There is no doubt that our world faces some difficult problems. “But when brilliant scientists devote their talents to tackling the world’s biggest challenges, progress becomes possible and we move closer to a future where all people will live healthy lives.”

The five best inventions that amazed Gates

1. An AI trainer is teaching Indian health workers to treat high-risk pregnancies

“Amrita Mahale and the Armman team are using artificial intelligence to improve the condition of new mothers in India. He commented, “Its language model will be able to teach health workers how to treat high-risk pregnancies.”

2. A new way to track mosquitoes at the molecular level to prevent malaria

“Isabella Oyier of the Kenya Medical Research Institute is fighting the development of mosquitoes. It uses molecular epidemiology to track mosquitoes that carry genes that cause drug resistance and integrates it into national malaria surveillance and monitoring efforts. “This will give stakeholders more information about where resistance is spreading and how to stop it,” he said.

3. A low-cost mRNA vaccine platform that puts manufacturing where it is needed most

“A company called Quantum has developed a new platform that will make it cheaper and easier to build and operate factories that can be adapted to make different mRNA vaccines,” Gate said. Additionally, he said $40 million is being invested to expand local manufacturing of mRNA vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.

4. A new drug development platform that will better prepare us for the next pandemic

“The Decoy Therapeutics team is working to accelerate the drug development process with their promising new biologic platform,” he said. The idea is that lipopeptide molecules can be used to disrupt the virus’s fusion machinery and prevent it from infecting cells.

5. A New Approach to Treating a Common Microbiome Disorder

“The good bacteria in our microbiome play an essential role in keeping out bad bacteria. When this balance is lost, diseases like bacterial vaginosis develop,” he said. Since current treatments are not as effective, he is “looking forward to talking to Meilin Zhu and her team about the new approach they are exploring.”

This approach is all about using oleic acid to inhibit the growth of “gateway” bacteria that can give rise to more bad germs, in addition to promoting the growth of good bacteria.