These are the five richest actors in the world: The first place surprised many people

Annually, a list of the richest actors in the world is published and their work throughout the year makes them stand out in important rankings which only shows the growth of both their careers and their bank accounts.

Usually, names like Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, Vin Diesel or Brad Pitt They usually hold key positions at the top, however, this year the first place was a surprise for everyone.

global analytics firm Word Laugh Statistics It was in charge of revealing who are the highest paid Hollywood stars and in the first place is a comedy actor.

Comedian occupies the first place in the top jerry seinfeldBest known for her participation in the film ‘Bee Movie: The Story of a Bee’ and her role in the successful series bearing her last name.

According to the global analysis company, Seinfeld has amassed an impressive net worth this year as his net worth is estimated to be over a billion dollars, although the figure given by Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be $950 million, some One that deserves it’s first place.

occupies second place tyler perry The actor has a net worth of $800 million, which comes not only from his acting work but also from his work as a film producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

Third place goes to neither more nor less than Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’The famous Hollywood actor’s net worth is estimated at $800 million, which has increased slightly due to his ability to choose action and adventure projects: ‘Fast & Furious’, ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Hercules’.

Many people were surprised that the fourth position was occupied by an Indian actor. Shahrukh KhanKnown for his involvement in projects like: ‘Passion of the heart’, ‘Something happens in the heart’ and his most recent production ‘young’.

According to World of Statistics, the Indian actor who has made 80 films has a net worth of $600 million.

Tom Cruise He is the fifth richest actor in the world, he has a net worth of $600 million and the majority of his wealth comes from his science fiction franchise ‘Mission Impossible’.

The analysis expert site reported that the sixth place is occupied by the Chinese actor Jackie Chan (worth $520), at seventh place is George Clooney ($500 million) and at eighth place is Robert De Niro ($500 million).