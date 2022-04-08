These are the flights canceled due to a DHL plane accident in Santamaría

The closure of the runway of the Juan Santamaría international airport as a result of the accident suffered by a DHL company cargo plane, this Thursday morning, caused the cancellation of 32 incoming and outgoing commercial flights, according to Aeris, manager of that terminal. . Destinations to and from the United States, Central America, Mexico, Canada and Europe are affected.

The rink closed at around 10:00 am and a possible opening is planned for 3:30 pm, although initially it was expected to be at 6 pm

“The Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS) will begin an opening of its operations starting at 3:30 p.m. local time, both for incoming and outgoing flights. AERIS, manager of the airport, worked quickly in coordination with the respective authorities to attend to this morning’s emergency and facilitate the opening, as well as the conditions of service for airlines and passengers.

“Passengers are advised to contact the respective airline for flight rescheduling.”

Below is the list of outgoing flights that would be affected, according to the Aeris website, and the time they were originally scheduled to depart. At 3:12 pm they were still listed as canceled despite the new opening time.

AVIANCA AV 632 Mexico (MEX), time 12:20 pm

AMERICAN AA 1600 United States of America (MIA), time 12:41 pm

AMERICAN AA 1248 United States of America (CLT), time 12:46 pm

AIR CANADA AC 1098 Canada (YYZ), time 12:55 pm

SPIRIT NK 338 United States of America (FLL), time 13:04 pm

DELTA DL 1823 United States of America (ATL) pm, time 13:12 pm

JETBLUE B6 38 United States of America (FLL), time 13:32 pm

AMERICAN AA 1080 United States of America (DFW), time 13:40 pm

FRONTIER AIRLINES F9 0034 United States of America (MCO), time 13:44 pm

VOLARIS Q6 4068 Guatemala (GUA,MEX), time 13:50 pm

COPA CM 145 Panama (PTY), time 13:57 pm

VOLARIS Q6 4090 El Salvador (SAL, LAX), time 13:58 pm

VOLARIS Q6 4082 El Salvador (SAL, IAD), time 13:58 pm

AMERICAN AA 2106 United States of America (MIA), time 14:21 pm

JETBLUE B6 1696 United States of America (MCO), time 14:52 pm

AVIANCA AV 193 Colombia (BOG), time 15 pm

AMERICAN AA 2879 United States of America (MIA) time 15:56 pm

BRITISH BA 2236 United Kingdom (LGW), time 16:20 pm

IBERIA IB 6314 Spain (MAD), time 16:20 pm

AVIANCA AV 638 El Salvador (SAL), time 16:40 pm

AVIANCA AV 195 Colombia (BOG), time 16:55 pm

COPA CM 115 Panama (PTY), time 17:37 pm

AVIANCA AV 642 Guatemala (GUA), time 17:45 pm

VOLARIS Y4 311 Mexico (CUN), time 17:54 pm

LUFTHANSA LH 519 Germany (FRA) 19:40 pm

canceled arrivals

Meanwhile, the flights that were due to arrive and were canceled are:

AMERICAN AA 1053 United States of America (DFW), time 12:37 pm

AMERICAN AA 597 United States of America (MIA), time 13:17 pm

JETBLUE B6 39 United States of America (FLL), time 13:52 pm

AVIANCA AV 651 Mexico (CUN), time 14:10 pm

BRITISH BA 2237 United Kingdom (LGW), time 14:30 pm

AMERICAN AA 2879 United States of America (MIA), time 15:06 pm

AVIANCA AV 633 Mexico (MEX), time 15:45 pm

AVIANCA AV 624 Peru (LIM), time 15:55 pm

AVIANCA AV 196 Colombia (BOG), time 16 pm

COPA CM 116 Panama (PTY), time 16:10 pm

AVIANCA AV 691 United States of America (MIA), time 16:55 pm

diverted flights

The Daniel Oduber airport, in Liberia, Guanacaste, confirmed that the following flights were diverted to that terminal:

VOLARIS 4083

AEROMEXICO 2641

AIR CANADA 1097

AMERICAN-1593

UNITED 1080

Coriport, the managing company of the Liberian terminal, reported that “in the event that family members have doubts about the diverted flights, they can call the airline directly or call 2666-9600 with Operations.”

César Jaramillo, manager of Coriporte, assured that they work normally, despite the diversion of flights from the Santamaría.

The journalist Juan Fernando Lara collaborated

Information updated at 3:13 pm