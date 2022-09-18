These are the flights canceled due to the passage of tropical storm Fiona

As Aerostar Airport Holdings warned, the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona through Puerto Rico this Saturday caused several flight cancellations in the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

At least 16 incoming flights and another 14 outgoing flights were cancelled. reported the private operator of the main airport facility in Puerto Rico.

Among the airlines that have been forced to cancel flights are Southwest, American, Frontier, Cape Air and Air Antilles.

Here is the list of canceled flights:

Aerostar invited passengers to stay vigilant and check the status of their flights with their respective airlines in the face of the possibility of more cancellations.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) this morning issued a hurricane warning for Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, due to the potential that tropical storm Fiona still has to produce hurricane force conditions and winds over the island.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible in the warning areas in the next few hours.

The NHC projection is that Fiona will continue to approach Puerto Rico as a storm, but that it will reach hurricane strength tomorrow, Sunday, when it is already near or over the southwest of the island with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.