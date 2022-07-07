Brad Pitt does not seem to have been a person who had problems with being overweight. In fact, his history as an actor is more tied to the image of a fashion and sexual icon. A seductive man, with a particular charisma that attracts all kinds of audiences, with the right poise and the right look at the right time. His professional life was modeled by the powerful lens of the camera, which has shown him in different shots, sequences and stages, with long hair, short hair, beard, mustache, suit or sports style. But he has a weakness that always exposed him: foods with a high calorie load.

Let’s see, who doesn’t like a good plate of milanesas, or a double hamburger, or an omelette. But of course, the truth is that the most convenient thing is to eat a balanced diet, especially if showing off the body is an essential part of the job. Okay, Brad Pitt He has confessed that one of his biggest weaknesses is eating foods with excess fat.

Nachos, one of the foods that most tempt Brad Pitt

These are the foods that always obsessed Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt He came clean and declared that his weakness is junk food and pizzas. Even her favorite moments during movie recordings is the lunch break, where the producers usually reserve her favorite dishes for her. Which? Burgers, hot dogs, pizzas, and bacon, lots of bacon. But one of the delicacies he dies for is Mexican nachos. He can eat them at any time of the day. Even his assistants must bring him a lunch with several of these snacks when the filming becomes marathon.

Brad Pitt dies for hamburgers during filming

Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband acknowledged that eating is one of the pleasures that can hardly be denied. Consequently, while she is working it is always essential to have a space to eat. Other favorite dishes of the actor are smoothies and caviar. But his weakness is junk food and he eats it daily.