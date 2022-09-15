these are the foods that help keep them healthy

Eating a healthy diet is very important to maintain a good lifestyle and adequate physical and mental health. It is worth mentioning that the diet should always be adapted to the age, weight and physical condition of each person, because otherwise, Some health problems could be generated due to the lack of some vitamins in the body.

According to reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), “a healthy diet helps protect us from malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer” .

In this sense, a healthy diet strengthens the immune system, improves blood circulation, slows down the aging process, prevents cardiovascular diseases, prevents chronic fatigue and tiredness, improves mood and helps protect the body’s organs.

Usually, one of the organs that is most affected by the lack of a diet rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber are the kidneys, what are they located just below the rib cage (ribs), one on each side of the spine. Healthy kidneys filter about a half cup of blood every minute, removing waste and excess water to produce urine, according to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diaseases.

In this way, the web portal of the American organization AARP has released eight foods that help keep the kidneys healthy:

Olive oil: This ingredient helps promote good cardiovascular circulation because it contains anti-inflammatory properties. Also, Several studies indicate that following a Mediterranean diet and consuming extra virgin olive oil daily can halve the risk of kidney problems.

Fish rich in omega-3: The consumption of this type of fish helps combat kidney problems, due to the compounds found specifically in wild salmon, mackerel, anchovies, oysters, mussels, herring, sardines, albacore, cod and snapper. These foods also reduce chronic inflammation and slow the progress of kidney disease.

egg white: this is a good source of protein, but people with kidney disease should avoid the yolk, as it contains high levels of phosphorous, so the best alternative is to consume the white. This food can be prepared in vegetable salads or pasta, as well as in vegetable tortillas.

Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries all contain low amounts of phosphorous and potassium, and are rich in antioxidants that reduce chronic inflammation normally associated with kidney disease.

Red grapes: specifically, the seeds of red grapes contain numerous healing properties thanks to its high content of antioxidants and resveratrol. This compound supports cardiovascular and kidney health.

Onion: This ingredient not only adds a delicious flavor to foods, but is also a source of antioxidants that promote cardiovascular health and help reduce inflammation in the body. It is worth mentioning that this food is low in sodium, potassium and phosphorus, which helps to take care of the health of the kidneys.