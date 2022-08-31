These are the free services offered – El Financiero

The Federal Government published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the decree to create the decentralized public body of Health Services of the Mexican Institute of Social Security for Welfare.

IMSS-Wellness has the objective of providing medical attention to people who are not affiliated with social security institutions through comprehensive care free and hospital, as well as with the proportion of medicines and other associated supplies, which allow them efficient and comprehensive access to the health system.

The model of this institution is based on a preventive approach, built jointly between health personnel and community action to standardize medical care based on the strengthening of: infrastructure, human resources, medicines and equipment.

In this way, it provides health services through promotional actions, prevention of diseases, identification and attention to risks and damage to health, all actions, at the individual and group level, based on public health policies.

How will IMSS-Wellness work? People will be able to benefit from its services through the IMSS Comprehensive Health Care Model, or through the Health Care Model for Well-being.

The new agency will offer the following services through its 3,622 health units and 80 hospitals:

Medical assistance

Outpatient and hospital health services

Medicines and other supplies

How to join?

To register as beneficiary of IMSS-Well-being It is necessary to go to one of the units presenting the following documents:

-Unique population registration key (CURP), original and copy.

-If you are a beneficiary of IMSS or ISSSTE, submit the original and a copy of the affiliation document.

-In case you do not have CURP, provide original and copy of: birth certificate and proof of address.

Schedules

Hospital care (family medicine and specialties) is provided by:

Monday to Friday from 08:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Emergency and hospitalization:

24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You can locate the IMSS-Wellness unit that suits you best on this page.