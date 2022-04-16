These are the games that arrive on Xbox next week (April 18 to 22)

As it happens every week, Microsoft has published what will be the games coming to xbox next weekspecifically between Monday, April 11 and Friday, April 14, both on Xbox consoles and on PC, with a week that will bring with it the arrival of several independent titles on Microsoft platforms and on Xbox Game Pass.

The announcement has been made through a publication on Xbox Wire, where it has confirmed the titles coming to Xbox in just a few days. Cutting the trail of the first weeks of the month, the week of April 18 to 22 will feature more titles than the previous ones, with the arrival of numerous indie games and with MotoGP 22 as the main bastion.

These are the games coming to Xbox next week



Catana – April 19

When an unseen phenomenon creates havoc in nature, strange plant mutants begin to appear in the courtyard of a quiet monastery. To defeat the hostile peppers and eggplants, the monastery master takes a disciple under his wing: the fierce young samurai Catana!

Winter Ember – April 19

An immersive stealth action game that puts you in the role of Arthur Artorias, the man with no face. He steps into the shadows and uncovers a mysterious plot that saw your family ripped from the history books. On the first night of winter, you draw your sword and seek revenge.

Crushborgs – April 20

Crushborgs is an old school single player platformer with a classic NES aesthetic, complete with authentic 8-bit chiptune soundtrack.

Liberated: Enhanced Edition – April 20

Discover a cyberpunk noir near future where modern technology empowers government control and civil liberties are on the decline. Enter the story of a rising revolution and seek the truth from both sides of the conflict.

MotoGP 22 – April 20

Play the most immersive and authentic MotoGP gaming experience ever created with MotoGP 22. Explore the entire 2022 season with more than 120 riders, more than 20 official circuits and all the excitement of the official championship. And if you want to take a leap into the past, more than 70 historical champions will allow you to relive the best of MotoGP history. Book now to get the VIP Multiplier PACK.

Deck of Ashes – April 21

An adventure game with tactical card combat. In this complete edition of the game, an elven archer named Sibyl the Dark Soul joins the cast of anti-heroes on their quest for redemption. She plays as one character at a time, explore the dark fantasy world, forge a unique battle deck and crush your enemies.

orbit.industries – April 21

Become a space pioneer by building and managing your own station in the orbit of distant planets! Build, install, and redesign your station to perfection in full 3D view taking advantage of the spectacular visuals provided by Unreal Engine 4. Focus on design and management, or fulfill objectives to progress and explore, build, and thrive!

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles – April 21

Smash, bat and bounce on the world around you. Lumote is extremely curious, very curious and adorable! Set in a 3D world full of puzzles and adventures, the clever and logical level design makes it easy for players to take on the role of Lumote and their connection to the world, while increasing complexity with each Mote you meet. You can start the game for the puzzles, but you will be left with the adorable Lumote.

LIT: Bend the Light – April 21

Set in a time when electricity was nothing more than the imagination of great inventors who set the world in motion, LIT: Bend the Light will test your own inner engineer and allow you to discover the joy of experimenting with the light of first hand.

Mokoko X – April 21

Inspired by arcade games from the 80s and 90s, Mokoko X aims to resurrect this genre while adding a modern twist. Featuring 32 levels, each with its own unique boss and minions. Your objective is to help the unlucky characters who need the help of the strange bosses.

Ayo the Clown – April 22

Embark on a colorful platform adventure to reunite a clown with his beloved puppy. In Ayo’s hometown, things are generally peaceful. Accompanied by his talented circus dog Bo, Ayo juggles in the park, hangs out at the carnival, and longs for the cobbler’s granddaughter. Then one fateful day, Bo mysteriously disappears, turning Ayo’s world upside down!