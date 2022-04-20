These are the games that come to Xbox Game Pass with the second wave of April 2022

Share

Six new proposals for all types of players.

As is traditional, in the middle of the month, Microsoft has announced the new wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the remainder of April. Among which is Bugsnax, which confirmed its arrival on Xbox consoles just a few days ago, along with five other proposals aimed at a large group of players.

For example, driving lovers will be able to enjoy F1 2021 and the need for speed hot pursuit remaster thanks to EA Play, available alongside Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, while fans of survival games will find in 7 days to day one of the most demanding experiences of the genre. For the little ones in the house, such nice proposals as Turnip Boy or the aforementioned Bugsnax.

The complete list of Xbox Game Pass games for the end of Aprilwith dates and platforms, is as follows:

F1 2021 (Cloud) EA Play – Available Now

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) EA Play – Available Now

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Consoles & PC) ID@Xbox – Available Now

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Consoles and PC) ID@Xbox – April 26

Research and Destroy (Consoles and PC) – April 26

Bugsnax (Cloud, Consoles and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

Unsouled (Consoles and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

To learn more about each of these games, as well as other types of updates and content that come to the games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, you can check the official Xbox Wire website.

The Xbox Game Pass family plan would already have a date for its arrival

New Ubisoft games are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Apart from these five games confirmed for April, Microsoft has confirmed that in the coming months New Ubisoft games coming to Xbox Game Pass. For example, Assassin’s Creed Origins will join the library for cloud, console, and PC via the Ubisoft Connect app, while For Honor will be coming to PC via Ubisoft Connect and will be updated to the Marching Fire version on console and PC. Cloud.

