These are the games that come to Xbox Game Pass with the second wave of April 2022
Share
Six new proposals for all types of players.
As is traditional, in the middle of the month, Microsoft has announced the new wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the remainder of April. Among which is Bugsnax, which confirmed its arrival on Xbox consoles just a few days ago, along with five other proposals aimed at a large group of players.
For example, driving lovers will be able to enjoy F1 2021 and the need for speed hot pursuit remaster thanks to EA Play, available alongside Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, while fans of survival games will find in 7 days to day one of the most demanding experiences of the genre. For the little ones in the house, such nice proposals as Turnip Boy or the aforementioned Bugsnax.
The complete list of Xbox Game Pass games for the end of Aprilwith dates and platforms, is as follows:
- F1 2021 (Cloud) EA Play – Available Now
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) EA Play – Available Now
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Consoles & PC) ID@Xbox – Available Now
- 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Consoles and PC) ID@Xbox – April 26
- Research and Destroy (Consoles and PC) – April 26
- Bugsnax (Cloud, Consoles and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28
- Unsouled (Consoles and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28
To learn more about each of these games, as well as other types of updates and content that come to the games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, you can check the official Xbox Wire website.
New Ubisoft games are coming to Xbox Game Pass
Apart from these five games confirmed for April, Microsoft has confirmed that in the coming months New Ubisoft games coming to Xbox Game Pass. For example, Assassin’s Creed Origins will join the library for cloud, console, and PC via the Ubisoft Connect app, while For Honor will be coming to PC via Ubisoft Connect and will be updated to the Marching Fire version on console and PC. Cloud.
Related topics: Xbox
Share
Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence