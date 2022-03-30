These are the games that we already know are coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

We are finishing the month of March and we can almost count on the fingers of our hands the hours that are missing before Microsoft announces the new games that will arrive in April on Xbox Game Pass. Probably tomorrow, March 31 and hurrying, that long-awaited list will arrive, but in the meantime we have launched ourselves to try to guess part of the list with the information we have today.

And coincidentally we have found two previously announced titles of which we can even give the date. Unfortunately, as you know, none of them is the bombshell that seemed to have leaked the Polish Microsoft Store, Resident Evil Village, after Major Nelson himself personally denied this issue alleging a simple listing error in the store. We have no choice but to believe it.

These are the 2 games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

The first of them you already know very well, because of the noise it made last year, for being a game that comes directly from PlayStation Studios at the service of Microsoft since the day of its launch. Is about MLB The Show 22, the best existing Baseball title. However, let’s move on to the next one, because it seems that the batsmen do not want us to bother them too much the next april 5 when the title comes out

And the next is Chinatown Detective Agency, a classic point-and-click adventure that is sure to captivate more than one user. And it comes only two days after the first one, on april 7so there is still a lot of room to see more titles arrive not only in this first half, but also in the second of April.