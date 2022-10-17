These are the haircuts that are best with gray hair

The white hair are one of the concerns of women. Some find in dyes, highlights and sprays a temporary solution to finish them off, but not all want to cover them up. Gray hair has also become a symbol of current feminism and even trends.

Queen Letizia is not the only one who allows her gray hair to grow visibly in her hair, there are many other celebrities who have joined in keeping their gray hair or even wearing all their white hair. Actresses like Andy McDowell, Helen Mirren, Jodie Foster, Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Biel and Katie Holmes have also proven that it’s no drama. Wearing gray hair does not imply a gesture of neglect or old age and even in the world of influencers over 50 can be found easily.

There is also no shortage of examples in international royalty, such as Kate Middleton and Caroline of Monaco. They have all decided naturalize the presence of gray hair in the hair and some have even opted to complete that sometimes complicated transition to white hair.

There is no doubt that, increasingly, gray hair is more present on the street, and in women who are not as old as previously thought. but still we continue to associate its presence with aging and neglect of the hair. But no, wearing some silver hair does not have to mean that we are neglecting our image. The key is to know how to wear them so that they add and do not subtract from our image.

How to wear gray hair?

If the first gray hairs have begun to dot our hair, we do not have to do anything more than wait for the density to increase to do a final transition.

In any case, yes we are blondes or we wear a coloration in these shades, we can play with the wicks to incorporate gray hair into the look and tone down its appearance. For the front locks, for example, the money piece highlights they will be perfect Vanilla, ash blonde or beige tones are the most suitable in this case.

In the case of darker hair, we can help ourselves in some way root cover spray especially at the beginning, when we are letting the gray grow and they still look halfway.

When the gray hair already begins to be generalized, if we want to give up the coloration, we can do it progressively, with a tone that approximates more than gray hair until you stop using it.

protect silver color

Once our hair tone is natural, we must bear in mind that when the hair will be more vulnerable to color changes in the sun because it has lost the pigment. In fact, if we don’t protect it with a good mask or protective oil on the beach or poolsilver hair will turn yellowish, giving rise to those reflections that really make the mane look unkempt.

To avoid this, in addition to protecting the hair under the sun with masks, we can beautify the tone of gray hair and restore its liveliness with a purple shampoo (or blue) that shades them.

What are the best cuts to show off gray hair?

Apart from the nuances of color, a good haircut will always play in our favor when it comes to taking advantage of gray hair. Especially if it has a rejuvenating effect like the ones we propose below.

Haircuts with gray hair: «bob»

The influencers Silverandsmiling with a bob cut

Nothing more refreshing for him gray hair of a 50-year-old woman than a «bob» that allows you to take years off and gain in comfort, without losing the femininity of your hair. And it is that the fashionable mane is also perfect for silver hair or that is in that transition.

It is also one of the ideal gray haircuts for young women since it will give rise to a stylish and absolutely groundbreaking look in combination with that trendy gray coloration.

If we have fine hair, we just have to play with invisible layers to give the hair more volume and enjoy it in all its splendor.

Haircuts with gray hair: «pixie»

actresses like Jamie Lee Curtis We have already been shown that it is a rejuvenating cut that wins with silver hair. And it is that the “pixie” a style that highlights our facial features and that we can customize based on the shape of our face to enhance wherever we are interested.

For example, we can play with the length on the head for more styling possibilities and creating more or less texture to give it body.

And if anyone doubts the rejuvenating power of this cut, let them look at the look of the century-old “it girl”. Iris Appell. 100 years old!

Haircuts with gray hair: «bixie»

A hybrid between the two haircuts for gray hair above is also a great bet. We are talking about that trend style that combines the length of a “bob” shaped like a “pixie” (longer at the top than at the bottom. It is a type of haircut with rejuvenating power and that allows many hairstyle possibilities.

In addition, the lop cut, as it is also known. It is easy to maintain and very comfortable for day to day use. All advantages!

Haircuts with gray hair: «mini bob»

Between the haircuts with gray hair 2022 You can’t miss the smaller version of the fashionable mane, ideal to take advantage of silver hair. Rejuvenates, modernizes the look and it is very comfortable to wear (and care for). This is demonstrated by the influencer Grece Ghanem.

Main image: @greceghanem

Medium hair with gray hair

the long type “clavicle” either «long bob» They are perfect for completely gray hair (or dyed gray). They have a proven rejuvenating effect thanks to their manageable length and can be adapted to the face cut to make it more flattering. We will only have to decide if we want it even, blunt or with invisible layers to give more body.

Haircuts with gray hair: «shaggy»

Instagram: @violette_ruiz_avance

leave the silver hair It does not imply the obligation of having to cut it, since there are long hair styles with which we can achieve very rejuvenating looks as well. In this sense, the layers can give us a lot of play when it comes to renewing the hair and creating that volume that is lost with age and usually coincides.

It is ideal both for gray hair and for those in which the first gray hairs begin to appearbecause the play of layers will give dimension to the color and perfectly integrate those new silver hair.

Haircuts with gray hair: long hair

If what we want is to show off a mane in the style of actress Andy McDowel, we don’t have to give it up just because we have gray hair. What we will have to taking maximum care is the good condition of the haircontrolling frizz while keeping yellowish tones at bay.

In this case, natural curls and waves they feel especially good when giving movement to the mane. In addition, we can accompany it with some ash highlights to enrich the color and give it more dimension.

Main photo: Grece Ghanem