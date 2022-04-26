These are the HBO series that attract the Colombian public

For the tv lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of series with the emergence of streaming platforms, although there is an inconvenience: among so many titles and genres that there are in the new millennium, it is no longer easy to find the next production. to see.

one. Love Is in the Air

Eda Yıldız is a young flower seller who confronts the young and rich heir Serkan Bolat when he loses, because of him, the scholarship that was going to allow him to study in Italy. To make amends for her mistake, Bolat offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were her fiancee, she will help pay for her studies. But this deal will change the course of her life forever.

two. Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty

The professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most revered and dominant dynasties in sports, a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

3. True Blood

In a town in Louisiana, a series of brutal murders endangers the coexistence between vampires and human beings, which until then had been peaceful thanks to a Japanese drink made from synthetic blood. However, some vampires were unhappy because they preferred to continue feeding on human blood; but there were also men who were not satisfied with this situation. In these circumstances, the controversial romance between Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer, “Quills”), the first vampire to arrive in town, and Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a clairvoyant waitress, is born. New HBO series directed by Alan Ball (“Six Feet Under”). Based on the series of novels ‘Southern vampire’, by the American writer Charlaine Harris.

Four. #poorboyfriend

Santiago becomes an internet sensation when a video of his girlfriend leaving him at the altar goes viral. Now, thanks to his sudden fame, he will be the coveted prize in a boyfriend raffle contest.

5. loli’s luck

The story revolves around Loli Aguilar, a bohemian and successful woman who works as an executive. As Loli’s career continues to rise, she pushes her love life to the side, taking a backseat as she enjoys her freedom and uncompromising life.

6. big Bang

While physicists Leonard and Sheldon round out their geek gang with Howard and Raj, aspiring actress Penny occupies the flat across the street.

7. passenger friends

Marcus and Emily make friends at a resort in Mexico with Ron and Kyla, a couple of crazy party people. There they decide to enjoy the moment by letting themselves go for a week full of disinhibition and debauchery with their new “passenger friends”. Months after the affair, Marcus and Emily are horrified to see Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding.

8. grizzy and the lemmings

After the ranger leaves, Grizzy, a large bear of dubious intelligence, takes control of the park. But a family of rodents does not make it easy for them.

9. the wonderful friend

When one of her most important friends disappears without a trace, Elena Greco, an old woman who lives in a house full of books, decides to write the story of their friendship since 1950. This aims to reveal the mystery of Lila, her best friend and greatest enemy. .

10. Constantine

John tries to connect with the soul of the person he seeks the most, his mother, who died giving birth to the protagonist, without success. When Liv, the daughter of a deceased friend, becomes the target of demons, John steps in to save her and together they form an alliance.

