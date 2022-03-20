These are the headphones that I would buy if I was looking for audio quality and autonomy

The JBL Live Pro+ TWS surprised me for the better when I reviewed them, so I recommend them if you’re looking for balanced wireless headphones.

The beautiful and comfortable designthe good sound quality and the wide autonomy were the three features that I liked the most about the JBL Live Pro+ TWS when I reviewed them recently. Therefore, I take advantage of my experience to recommend them if you are looking for a balanced wireless headphones to get the most out of them.

Also in favor of these headphones is the fact that are available in a multitude of colors: black, white, beige, pink, blue… You can choose your favorites, all of them are beautiful. Also, we especially like the fact that They are cheaper than when they went on sale. Next, I will tell you in detail why the JBL Live Pro+ TWS are so worth it.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS, one of the most complete wireless headphones

The JBL Live Pro+ TWS are wireless headphones with a simple but very nice design. As we say, you can choose them in different shades. We had the opportunity to try the black ones with orange details and the truth is that they are beautiful. From the design we also liked the fact that they are very comfortable thanks to a weight of only 5 grams and silicone tips.

Another of the great assets of these headphones is that they sound very, very good. They ride some 11-millimeter dynamic drivers, offering an audio experience focused especially on the bass. In the JBL Live Pro+ TWS there is no lack of a Noise Cancellation that manages to silence a good part of the exterior sounds. In addition, it allows us to choose between three different modes: daily, travel and active.

The functions of these wireless headphones go further, as they also have ambient sound mode, which enhances outside sounds so you can have a conversation without having to take them off. With them you can also make phone calls, their microphones do a good job.

The JBL Live Pro+ TWS use connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to other devices. From my point of view, I recommend you download the JBL Headphones app, since it offers extra functionalities. For example, you can configure touch controls and even make your headphones ring when you don’t know where they are.

Autonomy is another section that tips the balance in favor of this JBL model. Each earphone has a 55 mAh battery, while the one in the case grows to 500 mAh. This translates into a autonomy of 6 hours when we use them with active noise cancellationsomething essential in my opinion.

When this battery runs out, you just have to put them in the case to recharge them. There are three additional charges provided by the cargo box, so the total autonomy is 24 hours with the ANC activated. In addition, they are compatible with fast charging and wireless charging.

The JBL Live Pro+ TWS have a recommended retail price of 179 eurosbut this one has gone falling in recent months. The model that we analyze, the black one, goes down to the €129 on amazon. If you’re looking for something cheaper, the pink version slumps to the 84 euros. You can also buy them at El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt.

