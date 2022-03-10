These are the health consequences of sleeping with your cell phone

Each person has different sleep needs. According to various studies, for an adult they range between six and ten hours a day. According to the World Health Organization, reducing a single hour of sleep from what is necessary according to age makes it difficult to concentrate and contributes to the appearance of neurological and metabolic diseases. In fact, lack of sleep can interfere with the proper regulation of the circadian rhythm, but the truth is that good sleep is essential for health.

In this sense, there are some factors associated with not sleeping wellamong which stand out, for example, sleeping with the cell phone or using it before going to bed.

Researchers at the Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology and Neurosciences in Atlanta determined that electronic devices are an impediment potential to get the rest the body needs.

blue light

On the other hand, a study published in Journal of Behavioral Addictions determined that the blue color light from screens, the sound or vibration of these, as well as the radiofrequency waves emitted by cell phones, can alter the quality of sleep. Sleeping with the cell phone or using it before decreases the production of the hormone that induces sleep (melatonin).

The circadian rhythm, also known as the biological clock, is controlled by light and other stimuli. In essence, it is this that regulates the secretion of melatonin, so that during the day it is not secreted while as soon as the reddish light of sunset begins its production by the pineal gland. The hormone reaches its secretion peaks in the dark of night. For specialists, this is where the problem of the blue light emitted by the screens of electronic devices lies.

Studies have shown that this is the origin of negative consequences to use the cell phone before sleeping. However, the Light Research Center in New York has the most rigorous conclusions, verifying that artificial light is capable of suppressing the secretion of the sleep hormone. Even research from the same entity suggests that the intensity of the wavelength range of that light interrupts its secretion cycle.

In addition, these conclusions explain that, due to light and sound stimuli, the brain fails to enter a state of relaxation. This state occurs about 45 minutes after darkness sets in, according to melatonin spikes.

Serious consequences of sleeping with the cell phone

Not sleeping well – not even the expected quality of sleep or in the necessary hours– may have certain harmful health consequences. First of all, if there is not adequate rest, the hormones that regulate appetite (ghrelin and leptin) can be unbalanced. This would cause the sensation of wanting to eat in greater proportions and, in the absence of physical exercise, it causes weight gain.

On the other hand, sleeping with electronic devices keeps the brain active at night. That causes that the next day the level of productivity decreases considerably.

In addition, a team of experts from the University of Toledo (Ohio) estimated that the blue light from phones could damage the eyes. The latter is related to the muscular degeneration of these organs.

In this way, it should be noted that experts recommend stopping using electronic devices at least 30 minutes before going to sleep. Likewise, you should lower the brightness of the screen and use the night mode of mobile phones that change blue light to red tones.

