These are the ideal protective films for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Since the launch of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, several users have had to complain about the fingerprint sensor of the new smartphones of the Mountain View company. Users accustomed to ultrasonic sensors, in fact, immediately noticed a reduced release speed compared to that offered by the optical reader: according to Googlein fact, the “slowness” of the sensor depends on the algorithms and safety systems used in it.

The protective films compatible with Google Pixel 6

In some cases, however, as the company itself underlines on the official support page, the problems related to an incorrect reading of the fingerprint could also depend on the type of protective film used on Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. In this regard, the Mountain View company underlines the following: “If your fingerprint is not scanned, it may be due to the screen protection film. Make sure you are using a certified Made for Google screen protector. The Made for Google certified brands for Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 are Zagg, Otterbox and Panzerglass. “

The films made by OtterBox can already be purchased here and here, respectively for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, while the films made by Zagg and Panzerglass have not yet been included in the catalog in their respective official stores. If you are planning to buy one of Google’s new smartphones, we recommend that you consider getting one of them protective films for Google Pixel 6/6 Pro indicated by Google.

