these are the july premieres

Disney released all the premieres it has planned Star+ throughout July, having ‘Santa Evita’ as one of its most important original productions of the year. For fans of ‘Fast and Furious’, eight of the nine films in the saga arrive.

Exclusive Star+ series in Mexico

The Loudest Voice

“The Loudest Voice” is based on an extensive report by Gabriel Sherman for his best-selling book The Loudest Voice in the Room, which included interviews with more than 600 people and reporting by Sherman for New York Magazine. To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican Party, one must understand Roger Ailes. Primarily focused on the last decade in which Ailes became the party’s de facto leader, the series also addresses defining events in Ailes’s life, including his experiences with world leaders that sparked his political career and accusations of harassment. and the deals that ended his reign on Fox News. Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Josh Charles Y simon mcburney round out the cast of this series that follows the rise and fall of Roger Ailes.

Premiere: July 6th





Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

Composed of three episodes, this docuseries portrays how a story is told and how the magnifying glass of the media impacts the characters trapped in the narrative.

In 1972, seven-year-old Steven went to school and never came home. Her mother, Kay, struggles to keep the media interested in the case and to keep her family together. Then, after seven years, a miracle happens: Steven returns. The media can’t get enough of the story and frantically heads to Stayner’s house, but this isn’t the end of Hollywood that it appears to be. Steven, now fourteen, struggles to fit in and his family deals with life under the microscope of the media. When Steven’s kidnapper goes on trial, painful truths are made public and media coverage takes a dark turn, sending Steven into a downward spiral. As he begins to put his life back together, with marriage, children and a successful TV movie about his story, the Stayners suffer another tragedy. And soon, they will be famous again, for a very different reason.

Premiere: July 6th

Saint Avoid

“Saint Avoid” It is a fiction based on the homonymous best seller by the Argentine writer Thomas Eloy Martinez and follows the intriguing story of the embalmed body of Eva Perón after her death, which was kept waiting to be buried for three years for the construction of a monument that never materialized. Directed and co-produced by Non Stop, the new series from the Star Original Productions label stars a renowned international cast led by Natalia Oreiro (Eva Peron), Ernest Alterio (Colonel Moori Koenig) and Diego Velazquez (Mariano), with the special participation of Francis Orella (Dr. Pedro Ara) and Dario Grandinetti like Juan Domingo Peron. Composed of seven episodes, “Saint Avoid” has the executive production of the Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek Pinault Y Pepe Tamez (both from the production company Ventanarosa) and directed by the director Rodrigo Garciawho also serves as executive producer, and the Argentine filmmaker, actor, theater director and screenwriter Alexander Maci, also in charge of artistic production. The series was written by Marcela Guerty Y Pamela Rementeria.

Premiere: July 26





Exclusive movies on Star+

the good boss

In the film starring Javier Bardem, the Básculas Blanco industrial scale production company located in a provincial town, awaits the visit of a commission on which it depends to obtain a local award for Business Excellence: things must be perfect for that moment. However, everything seems to conspire against it. In the little time he has available, Blanco (Bardem) tries to restore the lost balance to his company: he tries to solve the problems of his employees, crossing all imaginable lines.

Premiere: 1st of July





out of death

Starring Bruce WillisJamie King Y Lala Kent, this film follows a corrupt sheriff’s department in a rural town that begins to fall apart when a woman accidentally becomes a witness to his activities. Following this, she begins to try to truncate a suspicious operation that they intend to carry out.

Premiere: July 15

Bob’s Burgers the movie

This animated comedy-mystery-adventure musical is based on the Emmy® Award-winning series of the same name. The story begins when a broken water main creates a huge hole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance to the burger joint indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for the summer. As Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers increase, everyone helps each other in hopes of getting back behind the counter, where they belong.

Premiere: July 20th





The princess

When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath she is engaged to, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With a suitor she despises, who is vengefully determined to take the throne from the princess’s father, she must protect her family and save her kingdom.

Premiere: July 22

scream

It has been 25 years since a string of brutal murders shocked the sleepy town of Woodsboro, California. Now, a new killer dons the mask of Ghostface and goes after a group of teenagers in his quest to revive secrets from the town’s deadly past. The fifth installment of the saga created by Wes Craven Y Kevin Williamson features part of the original cast of the franchise as Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox Y David Arquette.

Premiere: July 29





New episodes on Star+

Only Murders In The Building (S2) – new episode every Monday

The Orville: New Horizons (T3) – new episode every Thursday

The Simpsons (S33) – new episode every Wednesday





More news arrives at Star+ in July

A Time to Kill – July 1

Bad Hair – July 1

Mighty Ruthie – July 1

Pompeii – July 1

The Mummy – July 1





Wu-Tang an American Saga (T2) – July 6

Emma – July 8

First Omen – July 8

American Night – July 8

Watchmen – July 8

Solar Opposites (T3) – July 13

The Resident (S5) [Batch 2] – July 13

Cult of Chucky – July 15

This Was the XFL – July 15

Aftershock – July 19





2 Fast 2 Furious – July 22

Bring Your Own Brigade – July 22

Clifford the Big Red Dog – July 22

Close to the Horizon (AKA Dem Horizont So Nah) – July 22

Fair Market Value – July 22

Fast & Furious – July 22

Fast & Furious 6 – July 22

Fast & Furious 7 – July 22

Fast Five – July 22

Monday (Soukou) – July 22

Natural Born Pranksters – July 22

The Fast and the Furious – July 22

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – July 22

The Fate of the Furious – July 22

The Two Bills – July 22





9-1-1 (T5) [Batch 2] – July 27th

Big Sky (T2) [Batch 2] – July 27th

Promised Land (T1) – July 27

Real Housewives of Atlanta (T13) – July 27

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (T10) – July 27

Real Housewives of New York (T13) – July 27

Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man – July 29

The Odyssey of the Giles – July 29

Not Okay – July 29



