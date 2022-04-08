These are the keys to happiness according to science

The fast pace of life or the daily routine sometimes cause don’t focus on your own happiness don’t stop to analyze the good things around you. happiness is a condition subjective and relative, not everyone is happy for the same reasons. Thus, defining it is not easy, it is very complex to evaluate it scientifically, but it has been established a series of keys throughout history which are based on the fact that happiness depends, to a large extent, on the attitude towards life.

What is the secret of happiness?

There is a series of attitudes, activities Y behaviors that can make a person happier. Thus, there are many psychologists and experts who define these keys as one of the main ones that must be applied in daily life:

1. Be optimistic

The optimism It is an attitude towards life, it is about translating positive thoughts into action. Thus, an optimistic person faces challenges and solves adversities. Pessimists, on the other hand, always expect the worst and avoid facing challenges.

In this way, the European Institute of Positive Psychology (IEPP) ensures that this attitude is beneficial for physical and emotional health, aids achievement, is part of the road to success, and predicts life satisfaction. In addition, research conducted by the Mayo Clinic in New York concluded that optimists live almost 20% longer than pessimists. The study was carried out with 839 people over 30 years.

2. Play sports

It is a point on which many experts agree, since it not only serves to reduce stress levels, but also the practice of physical exercise helps release brain chemicals like the endorphinssubstance that is released when doing some activity that is pleasant or pleasurable and that produces a feeling of well-being.

In fact, a study claims that exercising for half an hour can reduce symptoms of depression for at least 75 minutes after training and amplify the benefits of therapy.

The practice of physical exercise helps release brain chemicals such as endorphins Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Be grateful

The gratitude It is the feeling that people have when they value the favor that another has done them. This attitude is what allows us to appreciate and value what we have. In this sense, the Cetep Medical Center explains that when someone experiences gratitude, your brain releases dopamine and serotonin -neurotransmitters related to pleasure and happiness-, which produces an improvement in mood.

Also, a study showed that expressing this gratitude through letters, emails or messages increased people’s happiness and decreased symptoms of depression.

4. Don’t procrastinate

To procrastinate it means postponing or postponing tasks, duties and responsibilities for other activities that are more rewarding but are irrelevant. That is to say, it is a way to avoid responsibility or a decision using other activities as a refuge or excuse.

In this way, it is essential to learn not to procrastinate in order to achieve happiness, so employ strategies to quit this habit such as making a to-do list, classifying them between urgent and important, scheduling and planning projects, tackling difficult tasks at times when you are most efficient, or setting goals with a time limit.

5. Meditate

The Johns Hopkins Medicine center in the US points out that with just 30 minutes of meditation a day you can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Thus, this practice is associated with multiple benefits on a physical and mental level; enhances the ability to concentrate and improves mood through the incorporation of positive thoughts. In this time of daily meditation you can obtain the peace and tranquility necessary to learn to be happy.

Along these same lines, another study indicates that meditating improves personal well-beingreduces stress and produces a feeling of joy and happiness.

Meditation helps reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Work on resilience

The Spanish Institute of Resilience (IER) defines resilience as “the ability to face adversity by creating the psychological resources to emerge stronger and achieve a state of professional and personal excellence”. Thus, according to them, it is the main key to achieving happiness in all aspects of life.

