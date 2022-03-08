These are the keys to nutrition proposed by Jennifer Lopez’s nutritionist | Health | Magazine

Without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez’s body generates amazement, envy, rumors and is an example to follow. The singer and actress has managed to stay beautiful and slender over the years and her legs, buttocks and well-defined abdomen capture all her eyes and are the center of attention wherever she goes.

They are the sisters of Jennifer Lopez

But JLo’s appearance is not achieved by magic, her appearance is due to a strict eating and training plan. Jennifer Lopez’s nutritionist revealed some tips for creating a nutrition plan that could help those who want to look like the diva.

Food proposed by Jennifer Lopez’s nutritionist

Through the sports medium Marca, Haylie Pomroy, nutritionist for Lopez and other celebrities, revealed these tips that will change your life.

One of Pomroy’s first tips is to eat something within half an hour of waking up, as the specialist points out that this is very important for the body to have fuel to start the day.

While another key is to eat healthy food, the nutritionist advises avoiding all kinds of processed products.

Jennifer Lopez’s anti-aging recipe to generate collagen in the skin

In the work published by Marca, Pomroy stated that to lose kilos quickly it is not necessary to undergo strict diets, but rather you have to know what to do.

Another tip is to develop a weekly food plan, this will allow you to have a varied diet and not repeat any of the foods.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez’s nutritionist recommends eating foods that we like as this will increase the secretion of endorphins and our metabolism will benefit.

Finally, the expert points out that to have the body like Jennifer Lopez, not only must a food plan be followed, but also include training. Not only cardio but strength in order to lose weight. (I)