These are the locations and the official synopsis of ‘Dune: Part 2’

adaptation of dunes by Denis Villeneuve was one of the great phenomena of cinema in 2021, both in terms of impact and in its visual development, managing to win 6 Oscar Awards technicians in this year’s edition. That is why the continuation that will follow the path of Paul Atreides as a member of the Fremen is, without a doubt, the most anticipated sequel next year. Its filming officially began a couple of days ago and Warner wanted to reveal two key details of its production: The recording locations and the official synopsis from which it will start Dunes: Part 2.

The original film was shot two summers ago in the desert of Abu Dhabi, so it is not surprising, considering the desert locations of Arrakis, that the Middle Eastern wasteland is once again one of the ecosystems with the most presence. However, for this sequel, the major has revealed that Budapest and Jordan will once again be locations for the sequel and that Italy will be a curious novelty to open up a possible new scenario for the story. Everything seems to indicate that the location of “the boot” will be a new planet, discarding those that we already knew in Dunes: Part 1.

the official synopsis

Like other great sagas like The Lord of the rings either Harry Potter, dunes left us right about halfway through Frank Herbert’s first book. A turning point in which Paul Atreides leaves with the Fremen together with his pregnant mother, thinking about the reconquest of the planet invaded and occupied again by the Harkonnens. This is the official synopsis that the producer has shown:

“This follow-up film will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he struggles to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.”

In addition to Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, the star cast of this sci-fi sequel has been joined by Austin Butler (Elvis), Christopher Walken (severity), Florence Pugh (black widow) and Léa Seydoux (no time to die). Dune: Part 2 is coming to theaters next November 17, 2023.