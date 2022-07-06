These are the long-term effects of taking ibuprofen regularly

The fact that a medicine is over-the-counter does not mean that we should get used to making any use of it; Quite the contrary, it is important be informed to take it as and when appropriate. Otherwise, we may experience some side effects, especially over time.

The long-term risks of ibuprofen

Naturally, this is the case for ibuprofen, one of the most widely used non-steroidal over-the-counter pain relievers in the world. Although it is an effective remedy against occasional mild or moderate pain, episodes of inflammation or fever, in the long run its frequent consumption can have a series of negative consequences for our organism.





A) Yes, take ibuprofen regularly over long periods of time can cause:

Irritation in the mucosa of the stomach, even leading to the appearance of gastroduodenal ulcers. For this reason, people with stomach problems should opt for paracetamol over ibuprofen.

Gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation or vomiting.

Canker sores (sores).

Fatigue, dizziness and vertigo.

Thrombotic disorders, including heart attack and stroke.

In patients with asthma, a higher frequency of asthma attacks.

In pregnant women, delayed delivery and complications.

Precautions to avoid side effects

To avoid these risks, it is best to respect in any case the medication indications. In this way, when it is not prescribed by a doctor (in which case we will follow the guidelines that the doctor sets), there are some precautions that we must observe.





On the one hand, taking it after meals can reduce problems caused by stomach irritation, including the risk of gastrointestinal ulcers; on the other, it is recommended to take the minimum dose that serves to control pain (in no case exceeding 2,400 mg per day or 600 in one dose) and stop treatment as soon as the pain stops.

In the case of children from three months of age and adolescents (children under three months should not use ibuprofen) the dose limit should be 1,200mg per day.

Ibuprofen is appropriate in inflammatory processes with associated pain, such as sprains, arthritis or strains, and in other conditions such as headaches or earaches. Finally, it can also be used in febrile processes, thanks to its antipyretic effect.