These are the looks of Milly Alcock, star of “House of the Dragon”

Milly Alcock She is one of the young actresses who promise a lot. Already in her first appearance as Rhaenyra Targaryen in “House of the Dragon“He recalled the first steps of Emilia Clarke, better known as Daenerys Targaryen, in” Game of Thrones “.

Before the premiere of the series last Sunday, the members of the cast of the prequel were touring various countries for the premieres. There we could see the great style of Milly Alcock that with their outfits managed to win on the red carpet.

Milly Alcock surprises with an Alexander McQueen dress, classic and sensual. Photo: Hello!

In one of the red carpets of “House of the Dragon“, Milly Alcock chose an ideal Alexander McQueen dress. The design with a round neckline, gold fringed bodice and natural fall white skirt was perfect for one of the first appearances of the new actress.

A round gold necklace and rings were the only accessories Milly chose to complement her dress. The bun with waves and her makeup that accentuated her eyes were a plus to close all her look.

From Dior and in black, the actress opted for a more gothic side for one of the premieres. Photo. irony.

Totally opposite was the choice made by the actress for another of the premieres of the series. Here, she opted for a super voluminous Dior gothic princess dress in black, a far cry from the previous simpler white and gold design.

Milly Alcock She opted for a piece with thin straps, ruffled top, adjustable waist and wide skirt with several layers of tulle with asymmetrical ruffles. Like a modern princess, she chose aqua waves in her hair and cherry red lipstick to attract attention.

Milly Alcock takes her place as one of Hollywood’s newest fashionistas. Photo: Go Fug Yourself.

With a retro style but with modern touches, it was the look he opted for Milly Alcock. The young artist opted for a semi-transparent white minidress with a deep V neckline, thin straps and several ruffles at the bottom.

As a good fashionista, she complemented her outfit with black Louis Vuitton boots, a single long earring that framed her face, a tight bow and simple but successful makeup. What do you think?

Milly Alcock is presented as one of the new faces of the “Game of Thrones” world and its outfits They leave us more than surprised. We hope to see more of the actress soon!