These are the lucky numbers for this Saturday, March 5

numerology, the astrology and the horoscope have become one of the favorite entertainments of social network users from all over the world. A handful of tips, with some entertainment, are usually saviors in difficult times that you don’t have to go through.

Next, and without further ado, we are going to tell you what the Lucky numbers for each zodiac sign. Attention, you can apply them and have fun throughout the day, either visualizing them or also doing some craft where you can include them.

For example: you can take one of the numbers that corresponds to you sign and buy the same amount in flowers or plants and redecorate part of your house, so that positive energy invades your home.

You can also take another of the numberschoose a mantra and repeat it the same number of times.

A quote to motivate you today

“A brother may not be a friend, but a friend will always be a brother” – Benjamin Franklin.

The importance of friendship. Source: archive

Chinese proverb today

“He who cares about the feelings of others is not shod.”

The lucky numbers of each sign

Aries

2, 17, 21, 30, 35, 42

Taurus

3, 11, 25, 33, 38, 47

Gemini

9, 16, 21, 30, 35, 42

Cancer

3, 7, 15, 24, 31, 47

Leo

2, 11, 20, 29, 36, 44

Virgo

3, 18, 26, 32, 35, 45

Libra

1, 7, 12, 27, 31, 36

scorpio

5, 14, 21, 25, 32, 40

Sagittarius

7, 12, 23, 27, 33, 48

Capricorn

5, 14, 21, 30, 37, 46

Carpicorn. Source: archive.

Aquarium

4, 13, 25, 28, 33, 43

Pisces

7, 11, 20, 27, 35, 42