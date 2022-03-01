These are the luxuries Taylor Swift guarantees her cats

at the top of his career Taylor Swift she is an established artist adored by her peers, as well as the public. In this sense, the singer is pure inspiration and her lifestyle, in addition to her personal tastes, are of interest to her fans.

That is why the unconditional love he feels for his pets is known: Two cats of the Scottish Fold breed named Meredith Gray (whom he has had since 2011) -his “firstborn” and favorite-, Olivia Benson (whom he has had since 2014) and a Ragdoll named Benjamin Button, who has been part of the family since 2019.

Their names are inspired by their favorite series and television shows, characters that, for some reason, aroused their affection.

Olivia and Taylor. Source. Instagram @taylorswift

Meredith Gray is the protagonist of Grey’s Anathomy Ellen Pompeo, while Olivia Benson is a name inspired by the series Law & Order and the character of actress Mariksa Hargitay. The artist even participated in the Bad Blood video of Taylor Swift.

Lastly, Benjamin Button is Brad Pitt’s character in The Strange Case of Benjamin Button, a film in which he stars alongside Cate Blanchet.

The three enjoy the star’s mansion, upa walks all over New York and even share a camera with the singer who gives them a special role in her life because she affirms that they are her great love.

In fact, they even have a fortune of their own for their participation in the work of the star!

Taylor Swift proudly displays her birthday cake with the faces of her three cat loves. Source.Instagram @taylorswift

The pampering of Taylor Swift to fill your cats with luxury

For the money earned in videos for making their appearance and the luxuries that their owner gives them, Taylor Swiftthese three kittens enjoy their fortune to their hearts content even if they are not aware of it.

They travel by private plane, they travel around the world (Every time Taylor Swift travels, takes them with him) and they are specially cared for, bathed and perfumed with the most exclusive and luxurious feline products.

In addition to living surrounded by luxuries and celebrities, the artist made sure -like the character of the animation “Aristocats” Madame Adelaide Bonfamille- that if anything happened to her, they would not be in need because of a good proportion of their fortune. will allocate, since she considers them “her family”.

Earrings with Olivia’s face. Source. Instagram @taylorswift

As for Olivia in particular, the cat with lighter hair and bright blue eyes, she is on the 2018 Pet Rich list with $99.5 million for appearing in commercials for Coca-Cola, AT&T and the Keds tennis brand, where Taylor Swift has her own line.

Benjamin, Olivia and Meredith: Taylor Swift’s star cats

Of course, these kitties are famousthe public follows them and they have their own merchandising, for which – of course – they earn money.

Olivia, comfortable at home, surrounded by the luxuries provided by Taylor Swift. Instagram @taylorswift

Another colorful fact is that Benjamin and Taylor met in a video (Me!) that the singer made. From which the star could not separate anymore and adopted him.

Taylor’s latest acquisition: his cat Benjamin Button, whom he met in a video clip he was making and adopted him! Source. notice

According to the singer, she gives her luxuries for having them in her life and at every step she pays tribute to them: she has earrings made with Olivia’s face, for example, and she shows them off on Instagram in front of her 200 billion followers, or she orders her birthday cake with the faces of her three loves cats.

Meredith and Taylor. Source. Instagram @taylorswift

Taylor Swift he is very lucky to have them but above all vice versa! did you know the cats Of the singer?

