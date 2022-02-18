These are the luxurious gifts that Belinda has received from her ex-boyfriends

Without a doubt, Belinda She is one of the most beautiful and talented artists in the country. Every step she takes is news of her, and at the moment she is going through a tough present after the separation from her last partner, Cristian Nodal. Both have become the center of attention and the impressive gifts and presents entered the scene, such as the expensive engagement ring that the singer received from her last ex-boyfriend.

It is that after Belinda and Christian Nodal ended their relationship, an unexpected internship would have begun due to the goods and gifts that the artist would have received. The most important of them would be the ring that the 23-year-old singer gave him, which had an emerald cut valued at 60 million.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

Added to that, Nodal also gave him a puppy and at the beginning of their relationship he gave him a diamond bracelet signed by Tous. It is also said that Nodal gave him a house located in an exclusive area of Guaymas, in Sonora, that could have a value of 670 thousand dollars.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

Other boyfriends, and other gifts

But Belinda She has made several love affairs public and her ex-boyfriends as a proof of their love would have given her gifts of great value.

Belinda was also linked to Lupillo Rivera, although a courtship was never confirmed. At that time it was said that he had given her a luxurious house, although he denied her version.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

Previously, the singer was also romantically involved with plastic surgeon Ben Talei., with whom he traveled to Dubai. From this relationship it is said that the plastic surgeon also gave him a house, however this has not been proven.

Belinda also received gifts from her ex Criss Angel, and Giovanni Dos Santos is also another of her ex-boyfriends and would have given her two capuchin monkeys on her birthday.