These are the main job searches in the crypto world

In this context, companies with a presence outside the country, such as Status and Bitwage, and local companies like Koibanx, Let’sBit and Defiant want to hire from designers, community managers, designers to developers and technology experts. Below, all the vacancies and benefits of each crypto organization.

koibanx

Koibanx is a pioneer fintech company in providing blockchain solutions for the Latin American financial system. Through its platform, payments, factoring and tokenization of assets can be made and thus the possibility of reaching new market segments is enabled.

Before June, the firm set itself a new challenge: hire dozens of people and cover a total of 25 vacancies before the month of June. As an incentive to candidates, it offers mixed paymentsthat is, employees can choose to be paid in local currency and in the stable cryptocurrency USDC, which always has the same value of one dollar.

What positions are you looking for, country by country? In Argentina, the fintech opened vacancies for graphic designers, senior Bizdev, senior financial analyst, technical sales engineers; and legal analysts.

In Uruguay, they need a talent acquisitionthat is, a recruiter with a background in technology; a semi-senior QA and a senior QA; and an experienced project analyst; a customer care specialist responsible for improving the customer experience.

On Mexicothere are also many opportunities: Koibanx wants to hire Bizdev senior yes or yes; technical sales engineers; legal analysts with experience in the position; and senior project analysts.

On Colombia and El Salvador -country where he recently landed and helped the authorities establish the Bitcoin cryptocurrency as legal tender with its innovative cryptographic technology- want to hire a Junior Bizdev; a project analyst; and a customer care expert.

In the area of ​​technology, koibanx you want to hire remote workers, regardless of their location. In this line, the profiles you are looking for are senior back-end developer; a back-end with senior blockchain experience; a senior front-end developer; a senior developer with React Native skills; and a technical support specialist for the commercial area.

All vacancies of koibanx are published through the employment social network LinkedIn and is accessed directly by clicking on this link.

Status Network

One of the most solid projects that runs on Ethereum and author of the non-custodial Status.im wallet, which is used to store cryptocurrencies such as Ether and Dai and NFT collectibles in a decentralized manner. Status has a special interest in Argentines, since it opened positions for them on time.

As an incentive, it offers the entire salary in cryptocurrencies – since it is a foreign company – and the only requirement to apply is to have previous experience in the position.

From the company they are interested in hiring Argentines for these last two positions and one of the questions they must answer when applying for the job is “Are you living in Argentina?”

On the one hand, the technological vacancies opened by Status are: Blockchain Engineer, Business Analyst, Libp2p Networking Engineer, Cross-Platform Handy QA Engineer, Experienced Clojure UI Developer, C++ Qt/QML Developer who wants to work on the development of a blockchain app, React Native UI Developer, Test Developer, Protocol Engineer, and Senior Research Engineer.

On the other hand, positions were opened for communications directors, marketing managers; community managers; and marketing assistantsregardless of your location.

To access the requirements of each vacancy and apply, you must click on this link.

Let’sBit

Rosario fintech Let’sBit grew very quickly in the last year and more talents were needed to continue its expansion. The firm’s human resources team got to work and since the end of 2020 a new process of growth and expansion began in Latin America.

“In a year we went from being less than 10 people to more than 50 team members and we have great projections for 2022. Today we are on the way to specialization, we want to train our team and get the best talents to join our team. project to democratize finances and bring the crypto world closer to the community”, says Pilar Rodríguez, HR & Talent Acquisition at Let’sBit.

Today the company has 15 open positions and seeks to hire analysts from IT support, senior back-end and front-end developers and UX/UI designers.

In the areas of community, business and marketing they also opened vacancies and want to add community managers, junior graphic designers, copywriters, senior graphic designers, brand management specialists, business development leader, OTC operations expert, back-office, community developer, customer support and money laundering analyst.

All posts are at this link.

Among the benefits offered by the Rosario cryptocurrency fintech, the most important are salaries in cryptocurrencies, remote work; and free breakfasts, lunches and snacks.

bitwage

The Bitwage company is very popular in Latin America as more and more freelancers and independent workers from all sectors provide their services abroad.

Companies use the Bitwage platform to pay salaries and the company processes them and facilitates payments in different countries around the world through the use of cryptocurrencies.

In simple terms, an employer from abroad deposits dollars or euros in Bitwage and automatically, the app processes the payment and converts it into a stable cryptocurrency such as USDC or USDT.

Next step, the freelancer gets his salary and thus avoids country bureaucracies.

Today, due to the company’s global business success, they want to hire an enterprise account manager located anywhere in the world who wants to work remotely for Bitwage.

They offer an average salary of $40,000 and this amount is based on work experience. In addition, they provide a package of benefits such as a health plan, and fully remote work.

You can apply at this link.

Defiant Wallet

Currently, around 20 people work on the Defiant cryptocurrency wallet, a Latin American creation for buying and storing cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Its main feature is that it is decentralized. In addition, another highly valued feature is the possibility of not doing the “KYC” process, in other words, it is not necessary to enter personal data such as a national document number to send and receive cryptocurrencies without borders.

In this line, the decentralized organization is looking for collaborators and wants to hire now graphic designers, product managers, blockchain engineers, Flutter developers and developers specializing in Ruby on Rails.

As benefits, Defiant not only offers salaries in cryptocurrencies, but also unlimited vacations. In simple words, each collaborator can freely choose when to take vacations, as long as their responsibilities are covered. This decision was made by the company with the aim of ensuring the well-being of the teams.

All vacancies are on their official site or at this link.