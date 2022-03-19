These are the manicures that celebrities over 40 choose

The manicure It is one of the treatments most chosen by women around the world. Just like when we go to the hairdresser, we try to choose those options that the famous have already worn. This time, we will teach you different manicures that will always serve you, hand in hand with celebrities over 40 years old.

hearts

The hearts look very elegant thanks to Beyoncé, Photo: Scratch Magazine.

Beyoncé is one of the best-known singers internationally and her manicures are among the best known. She even made this fashionable manicure with hearts on each nail, perfect for Valentine’s Day or for any common week of the year.

reverse french

Jessica Alba chooses a classic manicure with a twist. Photo: Pinterest.

Jessica Alba is a fan of the manicure French and always tries to put a new spin on it. She is perfect for women over 40 years old who always want their nails pristine, but with something new. The actress opted for a French inverted, with color at the base of the nails instead of the tip.

Red

Penélope Cruz is governed by the classic red manicure. Photo. OkDaily.

The red enamel, without design or appliqués, is one of the manicures more top that looks chic on any occasion. Penélope Cruz is one of the celebrities who chooses her over and over again in different events. What do you think?

Neutral colors

Charlize Theron tries a neutral gradient on her nails. Photo: Pinterest.

Charlize Theron is one of the most delicate and elegant celebrities in Hollywood. This is demonstrated by his manicure with neutral colors such as white, gray and black. A perfect option for the office or an event.

These are the celebrities over 40 years old who bet on manicures classic and that will always look good on your nails. Which is your favorite?

Remember! These are recommendations, in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you look and wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.