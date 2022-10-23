These are the Marvel movies that will arrive on Disney Plus in 2023 | Entertainment

These are all the series and movies from the Marvel universe that will reach the Disney + subscription service throughout 2023.

Lovers of the Marvel universe are sure to have their sights set on the premiere of Phase V of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now in early 2023, and with it a lot of series and films that you can see in Disney Plusand in franchises that you are going to know.

And the fact is that if you are a subscriber to Disney Plus you already have a lot to gain if you like Marvel, and it is that Phase V of its universe will premiere a multitude of movies and series in the coming months, and we want to point out the ones that are yet to come.

That is why we are going to list the movies and series of the Marvel universe that are going to reach Disney+ in 2023, with the last known release date, although it is something that could end up changing at the last minute.

So don’t forget to renew your Disney+ subscription month by month so you don’t miss out on the following Marvel movies and series that are coming to the subscription service in the coming months.

These are the Marvel movies coming to Disney Plus in 2023

Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

This is the third film of the license where the microverse known as the Quantum Realm will be re-entered to defeat as many villains.

What If Season 2 (Early 2023)

The animated series returns, now in season 2, where different stories from the MCU multiverse will be shown, seeing how the lives of the main Marvel characters change if they made different decisions.

Secret Invasion Season 1 (Spring 2023)

We’ll be back with the unmistakable Samuel L Jackson as SHIELD, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones fan favorite Emilia Clarke joining the cast.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (May 5, 2023)

Third movie of the franchise where our favorite characters will have to deal with another villain taken from the Marvel universe and where we will once again have that great characteristic sense of humor and many special effects.

Echo Season 1 (mid 2023)

Alaqua Cox, who played Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin’s hearing-impaired henchman on the Disney Plus show Hawkeye in 2021, returns as the main character but now separate from the Kingpin, and now she has to figure out what kind of hero she wants to become. become.

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

Brie Larson returns as the mighty space warrior Carol Danvers in this sequel to Captain Marvel.

Loki Season 2 (mid 2023)

At the end of the first season, the multiverse began to fracture and Loki’s main timeline changed and this opens a new window in the narrative.

Other series to come

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Season 1 (late 2023)

Ironheart Season 1 (late 2023)

More titles are likely to be announced in the coming months, so we’re sure to get the most out of our Disney Plus subscriptions.