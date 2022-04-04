These are the matches of the week in Libertadores and Sudamericana

With 64 teams, from ten countries, they will start simultaneously this week, between April 5 and April 7, 2022, the group stage of the cups Liberators and South American, the most emblematic ones sponsored by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

Valley Independent, Emelec, League of Quito, Barcelona, October 9 They play for Ecuador.

The sixty-second edition of the Libertadores Cup, which began on February 8, has already made it through three knockout stages to complete the group of 32 that have been drawn in eight zones with four teams.

This year’s tournament, whose final will take place on October 29 in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil to consecrate the successor of the palm treeswill have 155 games.

After completing the three previous elimination phases, 30 games have already been played, 61 goals have been scored and fifteen teams have been eliminated along the way.

The phase of 8 groups will bring together 5 teams from Brazil and as many from Argentina, as well as 2 representatives from the following eight countries: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, EcuadorParaguay, Peru, Venezuela and Uruguay.

In this instance there was also room for the champion of the 2021 Liberators, Palmeiras, and the one from the South American that same year, the also Brazilian Athletico Paranaense.

The main regulatory novelty for this edition of the Libertadores Cupas well as in the South American Cup: the rule that gave an added value to the away goal is abolished.

Six teams will put into action the group stage, which will have six days: in the Argentine city of Santa Fe Colón will host Peñarol, in the Venezuelan capital Caracas they will face Athletico Paranaense and in Asunción there will be a Paraguayan superclassic as Olimpia will meet Cerro Porteno.

The South American

The twenty-first edition of the South American Cup It has already seen 32 of the 157 games on its calendar, which brought together 56 teams.

In the first phase of the tournament, 32 teams played in pursuit of 16 places: 4 from Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The 6 representatives from Argentina and the 6 from Brazil entered into action in the second phase along with the 16 survivors of the first and 3 from the Copa Libertadores.

Before the group stage the tournament has already registered 35 goals.

the title of the South American Cup 2022 It will be defined on October 1 in Brasilia.

Three games will open this Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the fight in the group stage. In Argentine territory Banfield will receive Saints, there will be a clash of Chilean rivals between University of Chile and La Calera Union, and in the extreme northeast of Brazil, Ceará will face the Independent of Avellaneda.

Copa Libertadores: first date of the group stage

05.04 Caracas (VEN) – A Paranaense (BRA) Group B

05.04 Deportivo Cali (COL) – Boca Juniors (ARG) Group E

05.04 Always Ready (BOL) – Corinthians (BRA) Group E

05.04 Colon (ARG) – Peñarol (URU) Group G

05.04 Olympia (PAR) – Cerro Porteño (PAR) Group G

05.04 Sporting Cristal (PER) – Flamengo (BRA) Group H

06.04 Deportivo Táchira (VEN)- Palmeiras (BRA) Group A

06.04 Independent Petroleum (BOL) – Emelec (ECU) Group A

06.04 Bragantino (BRA) – National (URU) Group C

06.04 America Mineiro (BRA) – Indep. del Valle (ECU) Group D

06.04 Sports Tolima (COL) – Atlético Mineiro (BRA) Group D

06.04 Alianza Lima (PER) – River Plate (ARG) Group F

06.04 Workshops (ARG) – Catholic University (CHI) Group H

07.04 The Strongest (BOL) – Libertad (PAR) Group B

07.04 LP Students (ARG) – Vélez Sársfield (ARG) Group C

07.04 Fortaleza (BRA) – Colo Colo (CHI) Group F

South American Cup: first date of the group stage

05.04 Banfield (ARG) – Santos (BRA) Group C

05.04 Catholic University (CHI) – La Calera (CHI) Group C

05.04 Everton (CHI) – Wilstermann (BOL) Group D

05.04 Atl. Goianiense (BRA) – Quito League (ECU) Group F

05.04 Ceará (BRA) – Independent (ARG) Group G

06.04 October 9 (ECU) – International (BRA) Group E

06.04 Antofagasta (CHI) – Defense and Justice (ARG) Group F

05.04 General Caballero (PAR) – La Guaira (VEN) Group G

06.04 Fluminense (BRA) – Oriente Petrolero (BOL) Group H

06.04 Union (ARG) – Junior (COL) Group H

07.04 Barcelona (ECU) – Wanderers (URU) Group A

07.04 Metropolitanos (VEN) – Lanús (ARG) Group A

07.04 Cuiabá (BRA) – Melgar (PER) Group B