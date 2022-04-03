Entertainment

these are the milestones of the 2022 Oscars – FayerWayer

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

A literal Sunday of movies and action. And it is that on Sunday March 27 during the gala of the oscars 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in the United States, many confused reality with fiction. But let’s get it straight up front: Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock wasn’t acting. Ok, we started by telling you this if you were still wondering why Will Smith is a trend on all social networks. Yeah, he punched the comedian in front of everyone. But let’s go part.

To start the night, a An emotional Troy Kotsur won the award for Best Supporting Actor for CODA. The American actor is the first man and the second deaf interpreter to win this award after his co-star Marlee Matlin, who won an award in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God. The artist dedicated the statuette to the entire deaf community. And he gave an emotional speech that left many on the verge of tears.

