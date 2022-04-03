these are the milestones of the 2022 Oscars – FayerWayer

A literal Sunday of movies and action. And it is that on Sunday March 27 during the gala of the oscars 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in the United States, many confused reality with fiction. But let’s get it straight up front: Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock wasn’t acting. Ok, we started by telling you this if you were still wondering why Will Smith is a trend on all social networks. Yeah, he punched the comedian in front of everyone. But let’s go part.

To start the night, a An emotional Troy Kotsur won the award for Best Supporting Actor for CODA. The American actor is the first man and the second deaf interpreter to win this award after his co-star Marlee Matlin, who won an award in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God. The artist dedicated the statuette to the entire deaf community. And he gave an emotional speech that left many on the verge of tears.

Continuing with the statuettes, Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Storyfilm directed by Steven Spielberg. “To anyone who has ever questioned their identity, there is a place for us”Said the also Broadway dancer in her acceptance speech. She is the first openly queer woman of color to win in this category.

Attention geeks: Dune was the big star

And the fact is that if you like science fiction and the geek world, you read FayerWayer for a reason, in addition to technology, you will have seen Dune (perhaps, perhaps) and well, the film is spectacular. It was also apparently for the judges of the Academy.

Dune took home 6 gold statuettes: Best Sound, Best Score, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design. Without a doubt, the fans will now look forward to the next productions of this story that is destined to become another powerful movie saga.

dunes In this image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from “Dune.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) (Chia Bella James/AP)

What happened to Will Smith

Come on, everyone talks about this. So we’re going to keep it simple for you. The ceremony was colored by a scandalous event when the comedian Chris Rock was hit by Will Smith for making fun of his wife’s alopeciathe actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Some even thought that the blow could be one of those “bad jokes arranged” that usually occur at the Oscars. But no: it was real.

Oscar 2022: Will Smith fights with Chris Rock in full live broadcast after he made fun of his wife Jada. / Photo: AP

Minutes later, the actor He would receive the award for Best Actor for the film King Richard. “I hope the Academy will invite me back,” he said as a form of apology for the act of violence. Can you imagine if Chris Rock had been the one who delivered that award? Ugh.

From then on the ceremony was very strange

Jane Campion won Best Director for The Power of the Dog. and she is the third woman to win this award after Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker (Living on the edge) in 2010 and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland in 2021. That was also a milestone highlighted by the world. But honestly, after Smith-Rock, the atmosphere at the awards could be cut with a knife. All very tense.

Then, Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress award for the film Tammy Faye’s Eyes for her third Oscar nomination.. The artist spoke about mental health and in favor of the LGBTQI community, as well as hate crimes that happen around the world. Motivational speech and about injustices: very Oscar.

“The protagonist of the night” is supposed to be the best film: CODA became the Best Picture chosen by the Film Academy. The members of the tape thanked the Mexican artist Eugenio Derbez for having made them feel very comfortable when they were recording. But we insist, after the coup… just go to Google and see what you find more news about, Will Smith or CODA?

For us even more important was Encanto…

Jared Bush, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino and Byron Howard, from left, accept the Oscar for best animated film for “Charm” on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Animation is something that we also love, and in this section we want to point out that, Charm won Best Animated Feature. It couldn’t beat No Time to Die, by Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell for Best Original Song with Two Little Caterpillars. although Sebastián Yatra’s interpretation was highly applauded. And for us “No se Habla de Bruno” is by far the song that has stuck to us the most in these months… “Bruno, no, no, no”.