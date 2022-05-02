These are the mobiles compatible with the O2 eSIM

Therefore, we recommend that you consult the list to see if your model is compatible with the O2 eSIM or on the contrary you will have to settle for a physical card.

What are the compatible mobiles and tablets?

Next, we show you the list of models currently compatible with the eSIM service depending on the brand:

Manzana : iPad 7 A2198, iPad 8 A2429, iPad Pro 11 US A2013, iPad Pro3 12US A2014, iPhone 11 A2221, iPhone 11 CHN A2223, iPhone 11 Pro A2215, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 USA A2111, iPhone 11ProMUSA2161, iPhone 11ProUS A2160 , iPhone 12 A2403, iPhone 12 mini A2399, iPhone 12 Pro A2407, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12PM US A2342, iPhone 13 A2633, iPhone 13 mini A2628, iPhone 13 Pro A2638, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2 A2296, iPhone SE2 USA A2275, iPhone XR A2105, iPhone XR JPN A2106, iPhone XR USA A1984, iPhone XS A2097, iPhone XS JPN A2098, iPhone XS M JP A2102, iPhone XS M US A1921, iPhone XS Max A2101, iPhone XS USA A1920.

How to activate eSIM on compatible devices

If you have verified that you have a compatible device and have decided to request your eSIM at O2, once the company has verified your datathey will send you a activation pdf in which everything you need to make it work correctly will appear. Save it and do not delete it because you may need them at some later time. With the information in hand, you will have to open the activation pdf on a different screen, such as the computer or another mobile, but not before making sure that you have an Internet connection on your device.