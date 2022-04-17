These are the most beloved actor couples in the world

The beautiful news of the commitment of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez touched the entertainment world, a couple who had had a fleeting passage 20 years ago, and that the reunion ended in the best way.

After several revelations of the protagonists about details of the commitment, we review other couples of actors recognized worldwide.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

The couple of Spanish actors is one of the most consolidated in the medium. They have not only built solid and multi-awarded professional careers (both Oscar winners), but also the relationship seems very strong. They carry 12 years married and have 2 children. Finally, both tend to have a very good relationship with the press and the public.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

The age difference, once again, proved not to be an obstacle for this couple. They met in 1998 thanks to a private dinner organized by Antonio Banderas and, they say, Douglas told him “You know? I will be the father of your children”. Although that comment did not have an immediate effect, the truth is that since 2000 both have been together, overcoming crises due to fights but also illnesses that both were able to overcome.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

The marriage between the Spanish and the Australian actor is one of the most beautiful in Hollywood. They are always very united and loving in public, although they have also had to overcome some crisis. They have been together since 2010 and they met by sharing an English teacher, who helped them both improve their accent. They fell deeply in love, got married in secret and today They have 3 childrenreside together in Australia.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The charismatic Reynolds met Blake during the filming of Green Lantern (The movie didn’t turn out so bad after all). Soon after, she ended her relationship with Scarlett Johansson and began an affair with Blake that continues to this day after 10 years of marriage. A couple that would surely be fun to share a dinner with.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

By last, These two actors also have a marriage of more than 10 years, and have two little daughters. They have kept their private life in the greatest secrecy, but it is known that they have a stable and lasting relationship. They met during the filming of the movie Crossroad.

