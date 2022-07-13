These are the most common mistakes that make us consume more electricity at home

The intense temperatures and stays at home that usually characterize the summer months are usually accompanied by a costly factor: the increase in electricity consumption in homes.

This summer, however, it is not advisable to consume excessive electricity, since the cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) continues to increase, since the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) approved another increase that came into force on 1st of July.

However, in everyday life, consumers usually incur in practices that, in the end, are too expensive for them.

The most common mistake made by consumers is the lack of maintenance of electrical appliances, explained Frances Berríos Meléndez, president of the Executive Committee of the Association of Expert Electricians. Especially when the air conditioners are not maintained.

“The most common error we have is the lack of maintenance, including the ‘inverters’. If you don’t keep them clean, they’re going to consume you a lot more,” he explained.

And it is not a superficial cleaning, but every six months, a technician should clean the turbines. In this way, it will guarantee the efficiency of the equipment, as well as consume less electrical energy.

“The high efficiency is directly proportional to the maintenance you give it. If you don’t clean it, and I’m not talking about the external filters, we’re talking about a professional who goes to a technician and cleans the turbine. If you don’t get that cleaned at least every six months, you’re going to have to make a greater effort, and by making a greater effort, you’re going to have to use more energy,” he stressed.

Similarly, any appliance that is more than five years old will consume more electricity, so it is advisable to have modern equipment that is up to the “Energy Star”which rates products that meet the federal government’s requirements for energy efficiency set by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or the US Department of Energy.

Under this standard, refrigerators are at least 15% more efficient than the federal minimum efficiency standard; rated TVs consume 3 watts or less when off, compared to a standard TV that consumes nearly 6 watts on average; and the furnaces are about 15% more efficient than the federal minimum efficiency standard.

If you’re not using it, turn it off!

Berríos Meléndez reiterated that one of the practices that weighs the most on the electricity bill begins when we forget to unplug out-of-use appliances.

“Whether we like it or not, even if you have an efficient light bulb, if you keep it on you will consume, you will have energy expenditure,” he said.

This is why it should be a habit to turn off the lights when leaving a room, make the most of natural light, and keep doors closed if the air conditioning is on.

In the same way, Berríos Meléndez recommended not overcrowding the refrigerator in order to avoid greater consumption, as well as reducing the number of times the refrigerator is opened.

He also warned of “ghost charges”, such as cell phone chargers, video games and connected televisions that are out of use. Also, the computers on, or in “stand by” mode, they generate a higher consumption than when they are turned off at the end of their use. The same goes for hair straightening irons.

“What we advise is that you put ‘multi plugs’ and, when you go to leave your house, turn off the ‘multi plug’ and, when you go to use the television, turn it on”, he exhorted.

Another recommendation offered by the president of the Executive Committee of the College of Expert Electricians is use led bulbs.

“They (LED bulbs) use 7 to 10 watts each. They are very efficient and illuminate or radiate the same as a 100 watt one. In other words, you change that, which is an economic measure, you can save energy”, she commented.