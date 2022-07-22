Entertainment

These are the most controversial prenuptial contracts of the famous

They are becoming more common prenuptial agreements between celebrity couples. These contracts usually ensure the fortune they have achieved until the moment they decide to marry. However, some decide to go beyond money issues and include issues that ensure the permanence of the couple.

The most current example is the clause between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It is a clause that stipulates that the couple must have sexual relations at least four times a week.

Another famous case is that of Beyonce and Jay-Z There is a prenuptial agreement where, according to the media, he must give Beyoncé 5 million dollars for each child they have together and if they divorce, she would receive a million dollars for each year they are married.

According to information from ‘The New York Daily News’, one of the clauses established in his prenuptial contract stipulates that in case of infidelity, Justin Timberlake would have to pay the actress $500,000.

Among Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt An agreement was also known that stipulated that, if there was infidelity on the part of the actor, Angelina would keep custody of their six children and that the earnings they had together during the marriage would go directly to a fund for their children.

On the other hand, it is said that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban there is an agreement that if they divorce, she would be exempt from any financial debt from Keith, be it from drugs or excessive drinking.

Photo: 123rf

