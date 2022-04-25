These are the most dangerous searches you do on Google

Keep in mind that there are many websites on the Internet that are fake, created solely to steal information. Cybercriminals can take advantage to position a fake web page in Google. They can make you believe that it is really a legitimate site, but it is not like that at all.

What are the most dangerous searches? According to the report made by SurfShak, most of these queries are related to TV shows, actors, movies or series . Common searches that can be carried out by people of all ages to look for a specific piece of information, see some information about actors and actresses, check when a movie is released, etc.

This list has been compiled SurfShark , one of the most popular VPNs. It has taken into account a series of common queries that users make and that frequently return results that contain Phishing and other computer attacks. Hackers take advantage of this to steal passwords or sneak malware.

According to SurfShark, attackers often position malicious sites through common and simple queries, which apparently are not going to be a problem. That is where the examples we have seen related to television and movies come into play.

Which actors are the most “dangerous”? This report indicates that Robert DeNiro is the search term that can cause the most attacks. More than 54 search results lead to malicious sites full of malware and forms that are actually Phishing and simply looking to steal passwords.

others like Jake Gyllenhall Y Anthony Hopkins They occupy the second and third position, respectively. They are Google searches that can lead to fraudulent sites and that have the sole objective of scamming.

Regarding actresses, the searches that show the most malicious results are Kate Winslet, Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams either Sandra Bullock.

Movies and series with malicious results

But beyond particular actors and actresses, it is also the movies and series that show results that can become dangerous. The most dangerous series, the one with the most Google results containing malware or scams, is breaking bad. Without realizing it, if you click on a link that is dangerous, you may be installing a virus on your computer.

There are also movies that especially can be a danger when searching on Google. According to the SurfShark list, the most dangerous are Finding Dory, The dark knight Y The Hobbit. These are the ones that are most likely to throw dangerous search results.

Therefore, when performing a search on Google there are certain terms that can take you to dangerous sites. As indicated by SurfShark, it can mainly happen when searching for things related to actors, movies or series. This is where we can find more security risks. It is important to search Google with privacy and security.