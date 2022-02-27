These are the most demanded medical treatments in our country

IF AT ANY TIME YOU THINK… • I would love to feel good about my body! • I want to get pregnant! • I have a hard time reading a text! • I need to get my teeth fixed! • I must have a stomach reduction!

Resorting to a treatment to get pregnant, retouching the face, fixing the mouth, having a stomach reduction… The treatments of plastic and aesthetic surgery, dentistry, fertility, obesity surgery, ophthalmology and dentistry These are the most frequently used medical procedures. Have you wanted or needed any of these interventions in the last few months and their high cost prevented you from enjoying them? What if there was a solution, someone who could facilitate you access to private medicine?

Your Medicine Financed is the first Spanish company specialized in offering the processing of financing for those who need medical treatment. A bridge between the patient and the health professional and, at the same time, between the health professional and the financial institution that make health care a 360º experience for the patient.

The fastest and safest solution to finance your medical treatment

There are many financial products on the market, but none specifically designed for health. Your Medicine Financed It covers health professionals to facilitate their patients’ access to the medical procedures or treatments they offer.

And they do it in a way agile, safe and personalized, with all the guarantees. When health is at stake, speed is a fundamental factor to take into account, which is why PREMIUM CENTERS of Your Financed Medicine They offer their patients an immediate response. A proactive service that adapts to the needs of those who need or want it and that guarantees a consumer centric. Discover here all the advantages of this company created to support the medical community and the patient.

Financing management carried out with soul

This company is born from a true story between a patient and a health professional totally involved with his patients. A serious traffic accident cut short the life of a young man passionate about being able to live it and thanks to medicine and the health world he was able to have a second chance again. As a doctor he could help him, but not offer payment facilities to access the procedures he needed and wanted. But that patient succeeded, gathered the necessary financial resources and was able to pay for the intervention.

It was evident that not everyone could face the economic difficulties that he assumed. After checking of first hand the importance of quick access to medical prescription and in gratitude to all the care and attention he received, that patient (Gabriel Martín) created in 2013 together with his partner and friend (Ernesto Ventós) Tu Medicina Financiada, the first company that helps patients finance medical procedures from the health center itself, without it having to mediate in the financing process.

This successful service model is based on the disclosure effect and enhances human relationships beyond the professional. A win win in which patients cover their medical needs satisfactorily and health professionals not only see their medical prestige increase, but also its financial benefits by facilitating liquidity for treatment, creating access to the medical services that they prescribe to their patients.

Here you can do a simulation of your financing. Check with your medical center and be informed of the fee that best suits your needs through Your Financed Medicine, the solution that brings health closer to patients in a agile, safe and, above all, human.