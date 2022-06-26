These are the most expensive movies in movie history

A blockbuster also requires a lot of investment. Both the talent, production, scenery and special effects are aspects that require large sums of money that often exceed the budget.

It is predictable to know which franchises and films become the most expensive in cinematic history, considering the multi-million dollar salaries of the actors, also of the hundreds of members of the production and post-production team, as well as those in charge of publicity and marketing.

This action movie features two of Hollywood’s most popular heroes. More than 263 million dollars were invested, a figure that multiplied by 3.5 in profits, according to calculations by Forbes magazine. It premiered on March 19, 2016 at the National Auditorium in Mexico City and a week later in the United States with performances by Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman and Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman.

Without a doubt, one of the most profitable saga in Hollywood. The making of this film required an investment of 275 million dollars and obtained a net profit of 300 million dollars, becoming one of the highest grossing films of 2019. The cast included the late Carrie Fisher Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Lupita Nyong’o, while Ewan McGregor, Ashley Eckstein, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Hale, Olivia d’Abo, Frank Oz, Liam Neeson, Freddie Prinze Jr, and Hayden Christensen provided voices.

The saga starring Johnny Deep is included among the most expensive movies in Hollywood. It is the third installment of the franchise that premiered in 2007, when it became one of the highest grossing films with a total gross of 960 million dollars. In this film, Jack Sparrow played by Deep fights for his ship while accepting the romance between “Elizabeth” (Keira Knightley) and “Will” (Orlando Bloom).

Precisely the latest installment of this popular saga is one of the faces with a budget of 422 million dollars. This was largely due to the four locations used for filming, as well as the 3D cameras used in the recording process, similar to the one used in the famous Avatar movie. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has grossed $4.5 billion worldwide.