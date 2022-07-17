These are the most important details of ‘Blonde’, the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas

Blonde is one of the New Zealand director’s longest-running projects Andrew Dominic. After almost 10 years trying to choose the right artist, names like Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain were associated with the production, but finally it was Ana de Armas who got the role in 2019. This particular biopic takes the licenses of the novel from which it starts and the authorial hand of Dominik has given Netflix some other headache. The feature film has been ready for almost a year and behind its presence, several rumors suggested that Blonde it contained scenes that had appalled company executives. The last date we know for its premiere is December 2022.

It is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

It is a fictionalized account of Monroe’s life, beginning with her relationship with her father and developing under a suspected murder. According to fashionthe writer Joyce Carol Oates conceived the novel BlondeAfter seeing a photograph of Norma Jean Baker (Monroe’s original name) at age 15, winning a beauty pageant in California in 1941. The characters in the book are identified by nicknames. The “former athlete” is DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale), “The dramatist” is Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody) and “President” (Caspar Phillipson) refers to John F. Kennedy.

Brad Pitt and Andrew Dominik are producers.

After collaborating together on The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford Y Kill them softlythis time the actor Brad Pitt and filmmaker Andrew Dominik together produce this fable about Monroe. Pitt is doing it under his Plan B label and Netflix will distribute the story, presumably first in theaters and later on the platform. In the United States, he has obtained a rating of N-17which means that minors will not be able to enter the room, not even accompanied by an adult.

The exhausting transformation into Marilyn

According to Ana de Armas herself, the transformation into the blonde explosion was exhausting, not only for training Monroe’s dialects and characteristic voice for almost a year, but for the entire aesthetic process: “(Marilyn) went through different shades of blonde, from golden to platinum, so for these wigs that are beautifully done, you can’t have anything dark underneath, so we had to do a bald spot every day from my forehead around all over my head”. And that this section was only a part of the three and a half hours of daily makeup.