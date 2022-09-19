These are the most in-demand jobs in America and they pay well

If you are an immigrant and have just arrived in the United States, your priority is to find a job as soon as possible to support yourself.Here we tell you what are the ideals to start your path in that country. We anticipate that no experience or university studies are required.

The first job we suggest and one of the most sought after by newly arrived migrants is delivery driver. In this case you only require a high school diploma or equivalent document.

The company will give you a short training with which you will be ready to start working. Of course, you must have your current driver’s license.

To give you an idea of ​​how well paid this job is, you should know that their median salary in 2021 was $36,660.00 USD. It is estimated that before 2030, 182,900 new vacancies will be created.

Another very popular and relatively easy job is that of a waiter. No proof of education is required for this. You will receive several days of training and start working right away.

Last year, the average income of a waiter reached up to $26,000.00 USD. Before the end of this decade, approximately 408,000 new jobs must be created.

well paying jobs

Another job you can do is installing flooring. No school document is required for this. You just have to keep a constant learning about the techniques used for laying floors.

Earnings for this position last year were $47,310.00 USD. More than seven thousand vacancies for this job will appear before 2030.

Equally attractive and well paid is work associated with the oil industry. You will receive training for several months before starting your work.

A worker in the sector, last year, earned an average of $39,000.00 USD. Nearly 13,000 jobs will be created over the next seven years.