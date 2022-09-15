These are the most influential Dominicans in NY

City&State, the magazine specializing in political journalism, published this week the list of the 100 most influential Latinos in New York City, demonstrating their strength and reach in positions of power in the Big Apple.

In the top 10 of the list are two Dominicans, Congressman Adriano Espaillat in the position and six, and one rung below, is Enrique Garrido, director of the Public Workers Union.

Dominicans, who are currently the largest immigrant and Latino group residing in NY, have 19 of their own on the prestigious list.

However, the magazine notes that the growing Hispanic population has yet to propel Latinos to the most powerful political positions in the city. He points out that no Latino has ever served as governor, as a US senator in the state, or as mayor. The only state office ever held by a Latino is the relatively ceremonial post of lieutenant governor.

The list, led by 20% of the Dominican community, includes government officials, business executives, labor leaders, academics, advocates, activists and others.

In addition to the two already mentioned, Ydanis Rodríguez, the city’s Transportation Commissioner, which is the largest in the US, was also recognized; Ariana Collado, executive director of the Bronx Democratic Party; Eddie Cuesta, executive director of Dominicanos USA; Quenia Abreu, president and executive director, of the New York Chamber of Commerce for Women, among others.

“Latinos have cemented their status as the second largest demographic group in New York and nationally, and that has led to some significant political advances,” says City&State.

This year, the ranks of Latinos on the New York City Council increased to 15, up from 11 last year, including five Dominicans.