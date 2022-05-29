These are the most intense and fun attractions at Universal Orlando Resort

Laughter, scares, walks, amazement and a lot of flavor. Those were part of the reactions and experiences while we toured the parks of Universal Orlando Resort in two intense days, in which this holiday complex brought together the specialized press to present its “Thrills Experience”.

The program was a compendium with a perfect balance between intense and moderate attractions, punctuated by lodging and gastronomic experiences, representative of the quality and flavor that the resort offers.

“We are a world-class vacation destination, where our visitors will find a complete experience, with a variety of hotels, gastronomic experiences and our theme parks with attractions for the whole family”, said the group of executives, which included russ dagonsenior vice president of Resort Development for Universal Creative, in the welcome from the “rooftop” of the Hotel Aventura, one of the eight hotels that they have in alliance with Loews.

The program included attractions from Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, two of the complex’s parks. In addition, a visit to Volcano Bay, its water park, with direct access from Cabana Bay, our main hotel. Its family suites for up to six people and its huge passive river have made it a favorite among travelers. Among the benefits of staying at their hotels are early entry to the parks and use of the transportation system. Depending on the hotel, they have the Express Pass for free, for fast queues.

The first night we went to Jurassic World VelociCoaster, at Islands of Adventure. Although riding in the first or last row arouses the most intense emotions, the night offers another dimension. Opening in June 2021, and based on the Jurassic World movies, it has among its great moments the initial launch, with 70 miles in 2.4 seconds, 12 seconds of zero gravity, and a “Top Hat”, which propels you from 155 feet in the air towards an 80 degree drop.

There are many attractions, more among them, SpiderMan, Skull Island: Reign of Kong and Transformers: The Ride-3D. Also the classic, Men in Black.

The intimidating roller coaster “The Incredible Hulk” offers a pure adrenaline attraction. (Supplied)

Among the intense ones was Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, the first and only roller coaster where the participant chooses the music they want to listen to. With a 90 degree rise, and top speed of 65 miles per hour, it is the only vertical lift roller coaster in Florida.

Just hearing the description of The Incredible Hulk was intimidating. With seven inversions, and a launch of up to 67 miles per hour, it provides sensations of zero gravity, with high speed.

Harry Potter jewels

We couldn’t leave without enjoying The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Diagon Alley, at Universal Studios, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Hogsmeade, at Islands of Adventure, where several of the favorites are located. “Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts”, “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” and “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure”.

In The Escape from Gringotts, you’ll see the first theme park ride to use roller coaster technology, without actually being one, with the vehicles programmed to move with the action. In The Forbidden Journey, inside Hogwarts Castle, you will see what looks like an innocent simulator. There for the first time sophisticated robotic technology was included, with live action and cinematographic techniques. Hagrid’s, meanwhile, is an award-winning roller coaster with the most launches (seven) in the world, including one in reverse.