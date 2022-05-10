These are the most outstanding series that come to Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Paramount +

Like every new week, the streaming platforms they renew their catalogs with new proposals for their subscribers. the week of May 9 to 15 comes loaded with new proposals for all tastes and that can be found in Amazon Prime Video, hbo max, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus Y AppleTV+.

Among the most notable titles is the second season of the acclaimed HBO comedy, Hacks, starring Emmy winner Jean Smart. also arrives The Essex Serpent, the new historical proposal starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes. And the new adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wifewith Theo James and Rose Leslie.

Amazon Prime Video

The Kids in the Hall – May 13

This Canadian comedy series originally aired between 1988 and 1995, returns with a new season on Amazon Prime Video. The new episodes will feature the return of Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Scott Thompson and Mark McKinney.

Rogue Hostage (Rogue Hostage) – May 11

An ex-marine tries to save a group of hostages, including his young daughter and a congressman, when armed militants take over his stepfather’s store. It features performances by Holly Taylor, John Malkovich, Michael Jai White, Tyrese Gibson, Lauren Vélez and Christopher Backus.

Moonfall – May 13

The world faces the possibility of extinction as an unknown force pushes the moon out of its orbit toward Earth. A team of astronauts takes on a mission to prevent the apocalypse.

hbo max

Hacks (Season 2) – May 12

HBO’s Emmy Award-winning hit comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder returns. In the new installment of Hacks, we’ll see how the collaboration between legendary comedian Deborah Vance and her young and titled writer Ava de Ella evolves, as they travel the country giving a workshop for Deborah’s new stand-up act.

The Time Traveler’s Wife – May 15

The new adaptation based on the novel The Time Traveler’s Wife arrives. This series tells the particular love story between Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie) and her husband Henry DeTamble (Theo James), who suffers from a genetic disorder that leads him to travel through time randomly and without being able to control it.

Disney Plus

The Quest – May 11

Realities are gaining more and more weight on streaming platforms, that is why Disney has not wanted to be left behind and comes with a new bet. The Quest will feature the participation of eight young people who arrive in Everealm, a fictional world of magic, where they must work as a team to fulfill an old prophecy and thus defeat an evil sorceress. Although the series has scripted parts, but also others left to improvisation.

Sneakerella – May 13

After falling in love with Kira King (daughter of basketball star and sneaker entrepreneur Darius King), a young aspiring sneaker designer pursues his dream of becoming a professional designer with the help of his best friend, Sami, and his godfather.

Star Plus

Justice for Malik Oussekine – May 11

This miniseries, based on a true story, reviews the fateful events that occurred in Paris on the night of December 5, 1986, which ended the life of Malik Oussekine. From there, the dramatic consequences for his family unfold: his mother Aïcha, his brothers Ben Amar and Mohamed, his sisters Fatna and Sarah, and Miloud, the substitute father of his brothers since the death of the father of him

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Season 15) – May 11

A new season of the iconic sitcom that premiered in 2005 arrives. The story revolves around a group of friends, owners of a bar in Philadelphia, as they deal with their work life and their emotional relationships, which does not always have a resolution. favorable, unleashing the most absurd situations.

AppleTV+

The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) – May 13

Set in Victorian England at the end of the 19th century, the story follows Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes), a widow who decides to move to a small town in Essex to investigate the supposed existence of a mythological snake that lives there. There she will establish a strange bond with the village vicar (Tom Hiddleston), but when a tragedy occurs, the locals will accuse her of being the culprit of having attracted the creature.

Paramount Plus

The Offer (new episode) – May 12

This series explores the previously unrevealed experiences of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy and the ambitious task of producing The Godfather.

StarzPlay

Gaslit (new episode) – May 15

The series takes a fresh look at the untold story of the Watergate scandal. From Nixon’s bumbling, opportunistic underlings to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), a woman with a great personality who is never silent.

