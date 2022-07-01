These are the most outstanding titles that arrive on Amazon Prime Video

Every month, the streaming platforms they update their catalogs of series, movies and documentaries, trying to maintain the offer and constant renewal for their subscribers.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the services that has managed to stay current among its competitors, offering original content and adding interesting auteur film proposals, which makes it one of the main platforms for lovers of good cinema.

Among the most outstanding titles arriving in the month of July are spencerthe biopic directed by Paul Larrain about Princess Diana Spencer, better known as Lady Di. The film stars Kristen Stewartwho received high praise for her performance in the film, which even earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

In the category of series comes The Terminal Lista thriller based on the homonymous novel by Jack Carr. The fiction stars Chris Pratt and tells the story of James Reece, a SEAL agent who returns to his family after his teammates are ambushed on a secret mission. In an attempt to get back to normal, he uncovers a conspiracy that will put him in danger.

FILMS

Do it like a man – July 1

Raúl, Eduardo and Santiago have been friends since childhood. Santiago confesses to his friends that he is gay and Raúl thinks that he is just confused. When he finally accepts that his friend is homosexual, he and Eduardo try to adapt to this new situation and support Santiago, although they are not always successful.

Spencer – July 7

The film takes place during a pivotal weekend in the early 1990s, when Princess Diana decides her marriage to Prince Charles is over. The drama takes place over three days, one of her last Christmas holidays at the House of Windsor on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Kristen Stewart plays Lady Di

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – July 8

Action movie based on the well-known line of GI Joe toys. This spin-off focuses on the origin story of Snake Eyes (Henry Golding), the silent ninja always dressed in black and whose face is unknown, and how he tries to become a member of the Arashikage clan. Together with him we will meet other characters such as The Baroness (Úrsula Corberó) and her archenemy Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji).

Memoryless Assassin – July 8

Alex, a hit man, becomes the target of his organization for refusing to do a job. As he flees from them, the FBI and the Mexican intelligence service follow in his footsteps, alerted by the trail he leaves wherever he goes.

The Georgetown Murder – July 21

Ulrich Mott (Christoph Waltz), an ambitious nobody, marries the wealthy widow, Elsa Brecht (Vanessa Redgrave). Though Mott is three decades younger than his wife, they join forces to dominate Washington DC’s political and social circles, throwing lavish parties at their Georgetown home.

Christoph Waltz and Vanessa Redgrave star in this drama

Anything’s Possible – July 22

Coming-of-age of Generation Z, we meet Kelsa, a self-confident trans girl who is in her last year of high school.

The Doorman – July 22

A woman returns home from combat and befriends a family in New York, but she doesn’t expect a gang of thieves planning to take the family’s valuables.

Dog: Wild Ride – July 22

Briggs, accompanied by his dog Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, travels up the West Coast to attend a friend’s funeral.

SERIES

The Terminal List – July 1

With Chris Pratt, after James Reece’s platoon is ambushed during a secret Marine mission, Reece returns home with conflicting memories and guilt.

Chris Pratt stars in this thriller

Doc: A New Life (Season 2) – July 8

Doc struggles to keep his team together, which falls apart. Giulia is going to move to Genoa, Lorenzo could leave medicine, Gabriel is going to Ethiopia and Elisa no longer seems interested in the department.

The Good Doctor (Season 5, Part 2) – July 15

A young autistic surgeon who suffers from the syndrome of the wise man begins to work in a prestigious hospital. He there he will have to overcome the skepticism with which his colleagues receive him.

Ana (Season 2) – July 22

Ana is a young woman who was raised to be beautiful and famous, but when she realizes that appearances rule her life, she decides to change it.

Paper Girls – July 29

A few hours after Halloween night in 1988, four 12-year-old girls must face a mission. Caught up in a complicated conflict, they will travel back in time to save the world.