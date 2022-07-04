Entertainment

These are the most outstanding titles that premiere on Netflix this week

Every week streaming platforms add new titles to their catalogues. Among the varied offer offered Netflix to its subscribers, the platform continues to add interesting proposals for series, movies and documentaries.

After the recent premiere of the fourth season of stranger thingsthe third of The Umbrella Academy and the sixth of Peaky Blindersthe company with the red N still has big bets for the month of July, which will come from films like The Gray Man, the new action film starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. will also premiere Persuasionthe new adaptation of the Jane Austen classic starring Dakota Johnson.

