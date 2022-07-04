These are the most outstanding titles that premiere on Netflix this week

Every week streaming platforms add new titles to their catalogues. Among the varied offer offered Netflix to its subscribers, the platform continues to add interesting proposals for series, movies and documentaries.

After the recent premiere of the fourth season of stranger thingsthe third of The Umbrella Academy and the sixth of Peaky Blindersthe company with the red N still has big bets for the month of July, which will come from films like The Gray Man, the new action film starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. will also premiere Persuasionthe new adaptation of the Jane Austen classic starring Dakota Johnson.

Stranger Things season 4 premiere broke all records

This week comes with some more low-profile releases like the third season of Z-control, the successful original Mexican series starring Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Ronda, Yankel Stevan and Zión Moreno. The fiction begins after a hacker begins to expose the secrets of the students and a young woman sets out to find the truth. On the side of the series it also arrives boo bitcha comedy starring Lana Condor.

On the film side, the animated film is added sea ​​monster, which has in its cast the voices of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator and Jared Harris. also arrives Hex, the terrifying Taiwanese film directed by Kevin Ko and that promises to make you lose sleep after seeing it. Below are all the titles that premiere in Latin America in the week of July 4 to 10.

SERIES

Control Z (Season 3) – July 6

Sofia, Javi and their friends try to get by in their last year of school, but an unknown hacker with a family account makes life difficult for them.

The third season of the Mexican series Control Z arrives

Business is business – July 6

Desperate to make it big with his startup, a highly ambitious financial genius lies, cheats and swindles his way to success.

Boo, Bitch – July 8

Two friends want to be noticed at school. But one becomes a ghost and she will have to live the best version of life… while she can.

Capitani (Season 2) – July 8

Now in Luxembourg, Luc Capitani has a new job and becomes entangled in a murder investigation linked to the criminal underworld.

The longest night – July 8

A group of armed men cut off the communications of a psychiatric prison to capture a serial killer. Six episodes. One night.

FILMS

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened – July 6

Clare and Aidan decide to separate before going to college, with no regrets. But one last goodbye could offer them a chance at love.

The new romantic comedy starring Jordan Fisher and Jennifer Robertson

Time for the brave – July 6

A depressed police officer and the psychoanalyst who accompanies him on his rounds form an unexpected friendship when they become involved in a homicide investigation.

Sea Monster – July 8

A stowaway who sneaks onto the ship of a legendary monster hunter embarks on an epic journey across uncharted seas.

Dangerous relationships – July 8

A smart teen falls for the bad boy at her new school, unaware that it’s part of a cruel bet he made with the queen of social media.

Hex – July 8

Six years ago, Li Ronan broke a religious taboo and was cursed. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.

The terrifying proposal that comes from Taiwan

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

The girl in the photo – July 6

A woman who appears almost dead on the road leaves behind a son, a man who claims to be her husband… and a mystery that seems like a nightmare.