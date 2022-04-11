These are the most professional lenses and objectives for your iPhone camera

Share

Improve the quality of your photos with these lenses for your iPhone camera.

Any hobbyist –amateur or professional – to photography knows perfectly well that the iPhone smartphone camera is more than enough to achieve the perfect photograph. After all, as photographers often say, “the best camera is the one you take with you.” In fact, just take a quick look at Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign, and the photographic results are absolutely stunning.

Be that as it may, there are very useful instruments and tools that allow you to further improve the quality of photos taken with an iPhone. We are talking about instruments such as iPhone tripods, lenses and camera lenses. That’s right, there are some small lenses that attach to the iPhone’s camera and open up endless possibilities to improve your photos.

In this buying guide we will select the best camera lenses and lenses compatible with the latest iPhone models. There is a wide variety of professional lenses for the camera of the iPhone and other smartphones. There are wide-angle lenses, fisheye lenses, kaleidoscope lenses, macro lenses… Discover everything you can do with these useful photography accessories!

What are iPhone Camera Lenses and Objectives?

Before starting our collection of iPhone lenses, let’s briefly explain what these little accessories are and how they work.

Lenses –also called objectives– for iPhone are small accessories that attach to the back of the phone, right where the camera is, and offer the possibility of trying different types of photography and enhancing the quality of the resulting images.

As we mentioned previously, there are different types of lenses. Furthermore, manufacturers often release lens kits and lens kits with different effects such as fisheye, macro, anamorphic, kaleidoscope, telephoto, wide angle…

While it is true that Apple iPhone phones already have very advanced hardware in their cameras, especially in the latest generations of iPhone, it is also true that the use of this type of lens can further improve the quality of photos of the camera.

The reality is that Apple iPhone camera lenses can be a great alternative to buying a new or different iPhone model. Many consumers who are fond of photography decide to buy an iPhone or another based on the photographic qualities of its camera, but taking into account the high price of some iPhone models, it can be a great option to buy a lens kit instead of making such an economic investment.

Lenses and lenses for iPhone

Selvim Lens Kit

The Selvim brand lens kit is one of the most recommended on the market, in fact It is the best-selling lens product on Amazon.. This is a series of high-quality Blu-hay lenses that increase the performance of the lens in image processing.

Therefore, the Selvim lens kit will allow you to take photos with the iPhone with much higher resolution and with more definition. The kit consists of a wide angle lens, a macro lens and a fisheye lens. Also, it comes with a built-in tripod and a telephoto lens.

Lens types: Macro, wide angle and fisheye.

Compatible smartphones: iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S6 , Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Sony, LG, OnePlus and Huawei smartphones.

Know more: Selvim Lens Kit

Olloclip lenses

Olloclip is one of the most popular manufacturers of lenses for smartphones in the world, its proposal is a clip with a fisheye, wide angle and 15x macro lens equipped with the Connect x Lens system that allows lenses to be exchanged with other brand lenses .

It is a compact lens and very easy to use, with a dock that adheres perfectly to the iPhone and they also work with all camera apps to create fantastic panoramic and time-lapse works of art.

Lens types: Macro, wide angle and fisheye.

Compatible smartphones: iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Know more: Olloclip lenses

Apexel 10-in-1 Lens Kit

The kit from the Apexel company is gigantic, no more and no less than 10 lenses for a fairly reasonable price. The kit includes a 0.63x wide angle lens, a 2x telephoto lens, kaleidoscopes, a lens with a star filter, another with a flow filter, and a 15x macro lens.

As for its connection to the iPhone, Apexel lenses have a small accessory with a very simple mechanism that is connected in a similar way to how a gripper. The only bad thing is that the design makes this attachment for the lenses protrudes practically about 10 cm. But it does its job like a charm.

Additionally, it is noteworthy to add that the kit comes with its own carrying case that prevents the lenses from being impacted and damaged.

Lens types: Telephoto, kaleidoscopes, fisheye, wide angle and macro.

Compatible smartphones: iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy, iPad.

Know more: Apexel Lens Kit

Yolistar telescope lens

The Yolistar brand sells a telescope-shaped lens and a clamp mechanism to attach it to the phone. The pack also comes with two covers for the telescope lens and a fixing clip that has a clamp mechanism.

It is a high definition telescope with adjustable focal length and with a 12x magnification which allows you to capture a clear view in photos. Great for soccer games, concerts, travel, and wildlife.

Lens types: 12x HD telescope

Compatible smartphones: iPhone, VIVO, OPPO.

Know more: Yolistar telescopic lens

Ztyluz 4-in-1 revolver lens

Finally, we recommend the lens with revolver mechanism of the Ztyluz brand. A photography accessory that comes equipped with four different lenses that we can change in a matter of seconds.

It has a macro lens, a wide angle lens, a fisheye lens, and a CPL lens. It is the most professional option of this selection, both for its quality and for its materials and its mechanism. Therefore, its price is much higher than the rest of the options.

Lens types: Macro, wide angle, fisheye and CPL.

Compatible smartphones: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus.

Know more: Ztylus revolver lens

These are the lenses plus professionals that you will find in the market for your iPhone. As you may have seen, there is a wide variety of lenses and all of them are compatible with many iPhone models. They are a very good alternative for all photography enthusiasts and there are some options that are very affordable.

