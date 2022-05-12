These are the movies that hit theaters this week

Flames of Vengeance (Firestarter)

Based on the novel by Stephen Kingthe story goes on to a married couple who have been trying to escape from a sinister agency for more than 10 years American determined to want make use of the incredible gift of his little daughterwith the objective of turn it into a weapon of mass destruction.

Directed by Keith Tomas and with the actions of Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon.

The Medium

In Isan, Thailand, a shaman realizes that her niece has been possessed. Due to her strange behaviors, the family decides to look for someone who can free her, butor along the way they face all kinds of horrors and supernatural events.

Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun and with the actions of Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sawanee Utoomma, and Sirani Yankittikan.

Cheops system

Someone spies on Fernando Berlasky: a stranger He takes pictures of him, films him and sends him emails and the reasons are unclear :uA strange organization called KEOPS tries to force him to answer a strange questionnaire. Fernando suspects that it is a practical joke, although things begin to take a dark turn when he discovers that he is being followed, someone enters his house and the emails become threatening and violent.

Directed by Nicholas Goldbart and with the actions of Daniel Hendler, Alan Sabbagh and Rodrigo Noya.

A love near paradise (Mestari Cheng)

After the death of his wife, Chef Cheng travels with his young son to a remote village in Finland to connect with an old Finnish friend she met in Shanghai.

Directed by Mika Kaurismäki and with the actions of Pak Hon Chu, Anna-Maija Tuokko, and Lucas Hsuan.

What are the premieres of June

It will hit theaters next month. Jurassic World 3: Dominionthe third part of the trilogy based on the classic steven spielberg. Also the long-awaited animated movies: Lightyear, spin-off of Toy Story made by PixarY Minions 2.

Shirley with Elizabeth Moss will have its premiere in June, as well as the Argentine production, Exquisite Cadaver, with Sofía Gala. the biopic of Celine Dion, The Voice of Lovewill be another of the films that will hit the billboard.