These are the movies to watch out for in 2023 | Culture | D.W.

For the better part of two years as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theaters around the world, movie fans were hungry for great movies. But, after the fast comes the party.

Last year was a bonanza on the big screen, from blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick Y Avatar: The Way of Water to intimate and human feature films like Tara classical music drama from Todd Field starring Cate Blanchett, and the twisted thriller “Hitchcockian” Decision to Leaveby Korean director Park Chan-wook.

But it looks like 2023 will be the year that movie fans really revel in. The new year is so packed with must-see movies that some moviegoers will have a hard time leaving theaters.

epic movies are back

In the epic category, we have three titanic directors taking on great biopics of famous personalities.

In oppenheimer, Tenet and interstellarfilmmaker Christopher Nolan turns the story of the Manhattan Project and the development of the first atomic bomb into a thriller Suspense morale. Cillian Murphy stars as Robert Oppenheimer alongside a first-rate cast that includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Gary Oldman.

Director of Directors Michael Mann (Last of the Mohicans Y Heat) is in the first position with Ferrari, his long-running film about the life of the Italian driver and automotive innovator. Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari, hopefully with a better Italian accent than the one in the disastrous House of Gucciby Ridley Scott. Penélope Cruz will play Laura, Ferrari’s wife.

Not to be outdone, Martin Scorsese goes full epic mode with roosevelthis version of Theodore Roosevelt Jr., the 25th president of the United States, stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the great man in a story that follows Roosevelt’s transformation from a skinny pampered Harvard lad into a commanding general and political leader.

Scorsese will also release Killers of the Flower Moona $200 million crime drama centered on the real-life murders of Native American tribesmen in the 1920s. The murders sparked a major FBI investigation.

Great movies by great directors

The offers of great films and great directors do not end there.

Denis Villeneuve returns in 2023 with Dune: Part Twothe final chapter of his sci-fi extravaganza, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. blitz by Steve McQueen (12 years a slave) explores the stories of Londoners during the bombing raids of the British capital in World War II.

For his part, Wes Anderson goes completely outlandish with Asteroid Citya stellar play starring Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Cranston, centered on an astronomy convention in a desert in the 1950s.

In particular, the director of The GodfatherFrancis Ford Coppola, 83, will present his work two decades in the making Megalopolis, which is about an architect trying to rebuild New York City after a devastating disaster. The film features Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker and Laurence Fishburne.

On the more action side of the scale, Tom Cruise, after soaring to new heights of supersonic stardom with Top Gun: Maverickreturns as agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh installment of the franchise Mission Impossible. Keanu Reeves will return with guns blazing as the titular assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4and an elderly Harrison Ford dons his fedora once more to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

superheroes are back

Hollywood is dusting off a lot of old franchises by 2023.

There will be new sequels transformers, Star Wars Y Fast and furious and a prequel The Hunger Games. There will also be a new version of guilty pleasure road Housefrom 1989 and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Patrick Swayze as the tough bouncer for whom “pain doesn’t hurt,” hired to tame a notoriously dirty bar.

Meanwhile, the superhero factory keeps coming out with new models. Visual effects fans can look forward to a third edition of Guardians of the Galaxy Y ant mana second of Captain Marvel, Aquaman Y Shazamand at least one new entry into the comic book canon with The Flash, starring controversial star Ezra Miller as the world’s fastest man.

Barbiefrom the director of Lady Bird Y little women, Greta Gerwig, promises to be a smart and even feminist version of the blonde plastic icon. Margot Robbie plays Barbie and Ryan Gosling plays her ever-smiling boyfriend Ken. The story features Barbie banished from the utopia of Barbieland and thrown into our world. (rr/few)