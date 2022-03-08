These are the necessary documents to travel to the United States

If you are planning a trip to the United States, you should know the list of documents that the authorities require before setting foot on North American territory. What in years past was reduced to a visa and a passport has now changed due to the appearance of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19. Here we share the details:

Passport

One of the essential requirements to travel to the US is a passport, issued by the Ministry or Secretary of Relations or Foreign Affairs of the country of origin. All travelers without exception, unless they are naturalized US citizens, must have this document. The passport must be in good condition and be valid for at least six months after the expected return date.

Visa for USA

The visa issued by the American Consulate of each country is necessary to enter the US, except for 39 countries in the world that provide for a stay of no more than 90 days and only for tourism or business, including Australia, Belgium, Denmark , France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, among others. In the case of these countries, tourists only need to process an ESTA (Electronic System For Travel Authorization).

Form I-94

Travelers entering the US are asked to fill out this form detailing their entry and exit into the country. On this sheet, tourists write down their personal information, the house or hotel where they are staying, the number of days their stay will last, contact information and if they carry more money than allowed or specific foods. All travelers must complete this form, with the exception of Canadian citizens, US citizens and undocumented immigrants.

Vaccination certificate

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a mandatory requirement to enter the US is to have the complete vaccination schedule against SARS-CoV-2. And not only that, the vaccine must be approved by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), such as Janssen/J&J in a single dose; and Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Covishield, BIBP/Sinopharm, Sinovac and Novavax/Covovax, in a two-dose regimen. Vaccination certificates can be presented in verifiable records (digital or paper), non-verifiable paper records (for example: CDC immunization card), and non-verifiable digital records (mobile app without QR code).

covid-19 test

And, finally, the US authorities require a negative test result for covid-19. It is an antigen test or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction); It is worth mentioning that the antibody test is not valid, since said test does not detect the virus in the body but detects if, in the past, you had covid-19 in your body. By official provision of the CDC, some travelers, such as Mexicans, need to have their antigen tests done no more than 24 hours before their flight.

Other documents

In some cases, the US authorities may require a Border Crossing Card or Border Crossing Card, it is a document that allows Mexican citizens to enter the US and is the equivalent of the B1 visa /B2 for tourists; Likewise, travelers can apply for an ESTA (Electronic System For Travel Authorization), which allows tourists to enter the US for 90 days without having to have a visa approved, as in the case of citizens of the 39 countries that They do not require such a document. The Visa Waiver Program is similar to the ESTA, since it can be processed for a short period of time, specifically, for people who need to visit the country to take courses, seminars or make very short stays.

The pandemic does not let up

The outlook is not encouraging for travelers. During the New Year’s weekend, US commercial airlines canceled 2,373 flights and, worldwide, the figure rises to more than 3,900, according to the FlightAware site.

The airlines that canceled the most flights were Southwest, JetBlue, Delta and American Airlines, each with more than 100 flights; Southwest canceled 264 and JetBlue stopped 16 percent of its commercial operations.

The TSA (USA Transportation Security Administration) revealed that, only from Friday, December 31 to Monday, January 3, they expected a flow of visitors of 10 million people. In the last 10 days, it is estimated that more than 14,000 commercial flights have been canceled.

As if that were not enough, for the first time in four months, more than 100,000 people are hospitalized in the US due to covid-19 and its variants, including omicron, which medical experts have classified as “very contagious”. The hospitalization record was in January 2021, when more than 142,000 confirmed cases were recorded.

In previous weeks, the increase in infections in infants increased and this scenario is worrying the international medical community. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, more than 170,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 from December 9 to 16 alone. This means a rise of 28 percent in two weeks.