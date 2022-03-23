These are the new EA Play rewards on Xbox Game Pass

With the release of Microsoft’s new generation consoles, the service of Electronic Arts subscription joined Xbox Game Pass, providing subscribers to the successful Redmond service with new games from major franchises such as Star Wars, Mass Effect or Battlefield, among others. But not everything is videogames, since every month the new EA Play rewards on Xbox Game Pass. Next we are going to leave you with a list that compiles the new content available from EA Play on Xbox Game Pass, which subscribers on both console and PC will be able to redeem for titles such as FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042 and many other titles, during this month of March and part of April 2022. So without further delay, we leave you with all the new EA Play rewards on Xbox Game Pass that have been published through a post via xboxwire. Microsoft will add as many Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass as possible These are the new EA Play rewards on Xbox Game Pass grid legends : event available from March 1 to 30

: event available from March 1 to 30 NHL22 : Roman Set – March 1-30

: Roman Set – March 1-30 Madden NFL 22 : Ultimate Team Pack – March 17 to April 21

: Ultimate Team Pack – March 17 to April 21 Madden NFL 22 : Saint Patrick’s Day Set – March 17 to April 21

: Saint Patrick’s Day Set – March 17 to April 21 FIFA 22 : Tifo Hero Mario Gomez – March 1 to 31

: Tifo Hero Mario Gomez – March 1 to 31 FIFA 22 : FUT Season 5 XP Boost – March 21 to April 28

: FUT Season 5 XP Boost – March 21 to April 28 FIFA 22: Gol Studio Supernova Apparel and Volta Coins – March 18 to April 28 Finally, we remind you that 10-hour free trials are still active in games like Battlefield 2042 or Grid Legends through EA Play.

