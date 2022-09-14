These are the new Fitbit devices focused on Google’s health and wellness tools

Fitbit launches Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense. (photo: 2REUTERS/Michele Tantussi)

Goals, commitments, and approaches to exercise and health change over time, which is why many turn to special devices to keep track of it.

Fitbit share your next generation of portable devices that combine the tools of well-being and health with the intelligence of Google:

– Inspire 3, a fun and easy-to-use monitor that helps keep the user on top of their health with 10 days of battery life. It is an entry-level device with a rich color screen that can monitor important metrics at an affordable cost.

– Versa 4, a Smart watch fitness-focused offering 40+ exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and active zone minutes, plus premium features such as the Daily Recovery Level to help the client reach their activity goals, all with 6 days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design.

– Sense 2, being the most advanced health-focused smartwatch with over six days of battery life that helps manage stress and monitor heart health, heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. It also includes a new Body Response sensorwhich measures cEDA for stress management throughout the day.

Fitbit Inspire 3. (Photo: Fitbit)

These devices are even thinner and more comfortable, so they can be worn all day and all night without the need to charge during those times.

How to improve your health with these new Fitbit devices

Whether you want to improve your mental health, prepare to run a marathon, or start a new health and wellness routine, you have a wide range of easy-to-use devices to choose from.

Giving you information about your body that might not be a priority, such as resting heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep patterns, and your body’s response to stressors, you can gain a better understanding of how to manage your overall health.

On how Google determines the exact data of users, Fitbit mentions that it has one of the largest sleep databases thanks to the large number of users who use its devices to accurately measure sleep.

“We also have expert panels that are dedicated exclusively to sleep. These work together hand in hand with others to develop intelligence algorithms and thus provide the appropriate information to users. We also have some other studies where we compare with much more medical devices, which are more accurate”, he mentions. Ricardo Martiarena, Latin American Sales Manager for Fitbit.

Fitbit Sense 2. (Photo: Fitbit)

To help users wind down before bed, it’s great to try the mindfulness exercises in the Fitbit app; as well as starting a meditation practice and monitoring whether the body shows physical signs of stress with the Stress management score. Then see how activity, sleep, and stress affect the body in the Health metrics dashboard.

Here you can control how:

– respiratory rate;

– Heart rate variability;

– Skin temperature;

– Oxygen saturation (SpO2);

– and resting heart rate

All these respond to different situations, such as alcohol, altitude, caffeine or a cold, so steps can be taken to make the person feel better.

Fitbit Inspire 2. (Photo: Fitbit)

What is Fitbit Premium?

With Fitbit Premium, customers will have access to tools such as daily recovery level to measure the preparing your body for exercise, sleep score analysis and sleep profile to better understand and improve sleep quality, as well as detailed stress management scores to monitor your body’s fitness.

You can also access more than 1000 exercises and mindfulness sessions, comprehensive health reports and more, all in one place with the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Premium. (photo: Fitbit)

