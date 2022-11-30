These are the new football skins of Neymar Jr, Grefg and LeBron James in Fortnite

The Fortnite Fútbol Club Academy event kicks off in Fortnite Season 4, which brings new football skins for some of the previously released Idols/Icon series, such as Grefg, Neymar Jr or LeBron James. Just below we tell you all the news:

Fortnite Fútbol Club: here are the new football skins of LeBron James, Neymar Jr and Grefg

On Wednesday, November 30, the Fortnite Fútbol Club Academy mini-event kicked off in Fortnite Season 4, which brings free graffiti to the game, a new island for Creative Mode with a soccer game mode, and skins for LeBron James. , Neymar Jr, Grefg and snowboarder Chloe Kim, plus a football skin of Spark Plug, an original Fortnite character.

New Fortnite Football Skins can be seen on the Fortnite FC Academy Creative Map

These skins arrive in stores on 01/12/2022 at 01:00 CET; We’ll update this news section to show you all of his items and their prices in paVos, Fortnite’s virtual currency.

How to get free graffiti with Fortnite Football Club Academy

To get the Soccer Emblem graffiti for free in Fortnite, we must follow a series of very specific steps.

On the Fortnite Football Club Academy website they explain all the steps to follow

Basically, we need to play and win three matches on the new Creative map called Fortnite FC Academy:

We go to the FFC website and log in with our Fortnite / Epic Games account. We played and won three matches on the creative mode island called Fortnite Soccer Club Academy (code 0992-0392-5815). We return to the FFC site when we have met this requirement to verify that we have collected the reward. The next time we log into Fortnite, the graffiti will be added to our locker.

To get the free graffiti we must win in three games of Fortnite FC Academy

This is the final Fortnite Season 4 themed event, as the season ends next Saturday, December 3 with the final Fracture event. In our Fortnite guide, we tell you how to level up quickly to avoid getting caught by the bull and so you can complete the Battle Pass in time.

Source: Epic Games [1] [2]Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration